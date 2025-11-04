Simon Harris claims opponents trying to ‘shut down’ debate on immigration

There is “a limit” to what Ireland can do for immigrants, the Tánaiste said, as he claimed some people wanted to “shut down debate” on the matter.

Simon Harris said that recent data from the Economic and Social Research Institute shows that the population is growing “way faster than baseline projections”.

The Fine Gael leader said this has an impact on public services and housing.

Speaking to reporters before a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said: “The conversation about migration isn’t just about international protection, it’s about our population growth in general.”

He added: “Roughly speaking, for every 10,000 people come into our country, around 3,000 more homes are needed.

“So let’s actually have a rational, calm informed debate that doesn’t seek to label people, shout them down and box them into certain positions.

“This is not left or right, this is about having a commonsense, evidence-based policy.”

Mr Harris made the comments after senior Government figures agreed to cut the length of time Ukrainian refugees arriving in Ireland can stay in State accommodation from 90 days to 30.

He said there had been a significant increase in the number of people coming from Ukraine, which has been attributed to a change of law in that country which eased travel restrictions for men aged 18 to 22.

The Tánaiste said: “There is a limit to what this country can do, and therefore you have to respond with pragmatism.”

Mr Harris recently said that that general migration figures, outside of asylum applications, were “too high”.

Asked if he stood by the remarks, he said: “Absolutely, and I think it’s quite extraordinary how many people want to shut down debate.

“Actually, many people don’t. The Irish people want to know that their Government is putting in place a system that is fair.

“Let me be really clear: Migration is a good thing. I said that last part when I made the comments.

“There are parts of our public services that would fall over were it not for people coming to our country and contributing.

“Migration is a good thing. But you know what is also a good thing?

“Having a system that has rules, having a system that has rules that are applied, making sure that there’s common sense and a social cohesion element to all of that.”

Mr Harris said the Government was bringing in a system that would make sure that international protection applicants who have jobs pay a contribution towards what is provided for them.

He said this measure, which was flagged last year, “needs to happen more quickly”.

Also speaking before Cabinet, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he expected the system to be rolled out over the next nine months.

“It’s the fair thing to do if people are working that they would make a contribution to their accommodation and food.” – PA