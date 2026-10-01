Main Points: From taxes to bills, what does the Opposition want in Budget 2027?

Pressures from the cost of living have factored heavily in alternative budgets. Photograph: iStock/Getty Images

Cost of Living and Energy

Sinn Féin. A €500 “Everyday Essentials Card” would be sent to one million lower-income households. It also proposes a €400 electricity credit for all households, further excise cuts on petrol and diesel for at least six months on top of a permanent 10 cent reduction. It would not proceed with planned carbon tax increases.

Social Democrats. A second tier of child benefit for low-income households, another €15 per week in the State pension and core welfare rates and an energy credit of €400 for households with incomes below €70,000. A further move to achieving a €200 per month childcare cap by 2029.

Labour. A €400 energy credit for up to 1.2 million households with incomes under €80,000, free plug-in or “balcony” solar power units for households in receipt of energy credit, a €10 increase for all child benefit recipients and a once-off winter grocery payment of €100 in January and February.

Income tax

Sinn Féin. Workers free of Universal Social Charge on their first €40,000 earned. A removal of tax credits for those on incomes of between €100,000 and €140,000 and a 3 per cent “solidarity tax” on earnings over €140,000.

Social Democrats: The party would increase the two main income tax credits by €175, to a total of €350 per year and increase the standard rate cut-off point by €1,300. It would phase out the two credits for those earning more than €100,000. A structure would see the credits exhausted for those earning €143,500 or more.

Labour. An indexation of income tax and Universal Social Charge bands and credits to the rate of wage inflation would ensure pay increases are not eroded by increased deductions.

[ Income tax change is coming in Budget 2027. Here’s what it means for youOpens in new window ]

Wealth and inheritance

Sinn Féin. A €600-per property charge on additional homes. A €549 million saving through changes to what it describes as “gold-plated pensions tax breaks”. €35 million would be raised through a pollution tax on private jet departures.

Social Democrats. A tax of 2 per cent on net wealth of more than €5 million, with minimal exemptions.

Labour. The bank levy would be more than doubled to €500 million and capital gains tax and capital acquisition taxes raised by 3 per cent. A 20 per cent windfall levy on energy company profits. Fossil fuel SUVs to come under weight-based VRT scheme.

Housing

Sinn Féin. Increased investment in social and affordable homes to fund 24,000 units per year at a cost approaching €3 billion. A doubling of the renters tax credit to €2,000 and a ban on rent increases.

Social Democrats. A State-led approach with an additional €1.4 billion for 12,500 social homes and 10,000 affordable homes next year. €120 million to fund four modular home factories, producing 2,000 homes every year.

Labour. €6 billion of the Apple tax windfall to transform the Land Development Agency into a state construction company to directly build tens of thousands of affordable homes. A 20 per cent stamp duty on bulk property purchases to discourage large investors’ purchases.

Public services

Sinn Féin. An increase to working age social welfare rates and State pension of €15-per week. It would also raise existing disability payments and introduce a new cost of disability payment, costing €611 million. Outlines 4,000 additional hospital beds over five years and an expansion of medical cards to 70,000 people. Abolition of third level student fees by September 2027.

Social Democrats. Establish a workforce planning taskforce to address the needs of the health and social care sectors. A €1.4 billion reserve to deal with public sector pay agreement next year.

Labour. Accelerate a public childcare system with the provision of 6,000 new places a year. Scrapping planned hikes in public transport fares and €2.5 billion to be invested in accelerating Bus Connects, Dart and Luas and rail projects.

Other

Sinn Féin. €10-a-day childcare this year at a cost of €110 million.

Social Democrats. A €150 Sports and Cultural Activity voucher for all children aged between six and 18.

Labour. A restoration of tax relief on trade union subscription and a cut in VAT on bikes and e-bikes.

[ Three alternative Budget 2027 plans with one thing in common: spend, spend, spendOpens in new window ]