‘No guarantee’ Mercosur trade deal can be stopped, says Heydon

Farmers are concerned the Mercosur agreement would see about 99,000 tonnes of beef sold into the EU from South America each year

There is no guarantee Ireland will find enough allies around the European Union table to block the controversial Mercosur trade deal with South American countries, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has said.

The Government was working with “like-minded countries” who shared its concerns about the proposed free trade deal, he said.

The agreement negotiated by the European Commission would lower barriers to trade between the EU and Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay.

The deal needs to be signed off by a weighted majority of the EU’s 27 member states, with Ireland, Poland, Austria and France among those who have voiced opposition.

Irish beef farmers oppose the deal, which they fear will lead to cheaper South American meat undercutting demand for exports of Irish steaks and burgers elsewhere in Europe.

The Government continued to have concerns about the trade agreement and its impact on “vulnerable sectors”, such as the beef industry, Mr Heydon said.

Speaking on Monday, the Minister said there was “no guarantee” EU states who opposed the deal would have the numbers to form a “blocking minority” to reject it.

A previous version negotiated in 2019 failed to win enough support inside the 27-state bloc to be approved.

The commission, which is the EU’s executive arm led by Ursula von der Leyen, is hoping uncertainty about Europe’s economic relationship with the United States under president Donald Trump will lead national capitals to back the revised Mercosur deal.

Under the agreement some 99,000 tonnes of beef could be sold into the EU from the South American countries each year.

The commission has sought to provide extra assurances to governments under political pressure from powerful farming lobbies.

A clause would allow the EU to reimpose steep import duties on beef coming from Mercosur countries in the event it is found to be flooding any part of the European market and tanking prices.

Mr Heydon said the Government had “a number of questions” about that proposed emergency brake. He was speaking in Brussels on his way into a meeting of EU agriculture ministers.

The Irish Farmers’ Association has complained that its members will be competing with South American farmers who are not subject to the same environmental rules and regulations.

Germany is in favour of the deal as it will open up a big new market for its car industry and other struggling domestic exporters.

France and Italy are seen as crucial to efforts to reject the deal. Both governments have said they are considering the additional safeguards announced by the commission. Other previous opponents, such as Austria, are believed to be leaning closer to supporting the deal.