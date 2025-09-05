Joanna Donnelly pulls out of presidential election race after realising she was ‘wholly unprepared’

Joanna Donnelly said she was 'wholly unprepared' to contest a presidential election campaign. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Former Met Éireann and RTÉ meteorologist Joanna Donnelly has dropped out of the race for the presidency saying she was “wholly unprepared” for such a campaign.

Ms Donnolly announced earlier this week that she wanted to run to succeed President Michael D Higgins.

She wrote to local authorities seeking the support of councillors to secure a nomination to appear on the ballot paper.

However, in an Instagram post on Friday Ms Donnolly confirmed she was no longer seeking to be nominated.

She thanked people for “all the kind words of support and encouragement over the last few days”.

“However, since Tuesday I’ve been talking to people with vastly more experience in this type of campaign and I have come to see just how wholly unprepared I am,” she said.

“While I still see myself as having the qualities that I would like to see in our next Uachtaráin na hÉireann I was naive to think that I was up to the challenges of the undertaking.

“So I think it’s best if I withdraw my request for a nomination at this point.”

Ms Donnelly said on Tuesday she had made the decision to seek a nomination after quite a number of friends and others had suggested it to her.

She said at first she thought it was an “insane” idea but, after reflection, she had come to the conclusion it was something that could be pursued.

Earlier this year, Ms Donnelly announced that she would not longer be preparing and presenting weather forecasts on RTÉ after two decades. She also left Met Éireann, citing chronic stress she claimed she experienced because of her work conditions.

She told The Irish Times on Tuesday that she wanted to promote STEM subjects and to “highlight the need for climate justice and the conversation around climate and climate crisis”.

Ms Donnelly said the presidency could be a platform for this.