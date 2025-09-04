Heather Humphreys only dropped disability plan for political reasons, says Senator

Presidential candidate Heather Humphreys said she found criticism of her for the Green Paper on Disability Reform 'very hurtful'. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photo

An Independent Senator and disability rights campaigner has claimed that Fine Gael presidential candidate Heather Humphreys was “adamant” that she would back a controversial plan to change social welfare payments for people with disabilities.

Tom Clonan said Ms Humphreys’s department only abandoned the proposals last year for political reasons identified by new Taoiseach Simon Harris, and not because of the feedback of disabled people.

Citing Mr Harris’s infamous general election exchange with a disability worker in Kanturk, Mr Clonan said that “Heather Humphreys has just had her SuperValu moment with me.”

The Green Paper on Disability Reform, which had been strongly opposed by disability rights campaigners, was published in 2023.

Under the proposals in the Green Paper, which was a consultation document, a new three-tier system of disability benefits would have been introduced. Each tier would be based on an individual’s ability to work. Disability rights campaigners including Mr Clonan argued this would have exposed people to assessments, similar to those introduced under a controversial UK government regime.

In an interview this week, Ms Humphreys said she found criticism of her for the Green Paper “very hurtful”, and said it was “only ever a public consultation document”.

She said she had “listened to people’s views” and had met Mr Clonan and heard the concerns of him and others. “Based on those genuine concerns raised, I decided not to proceed with it,” Ms Humphreys told RTE Radio 1’s News at One programme.

Mr Clonan has disputed this account. He said Ms Humphreys had sought a meeting with him in October 2023 to “reiterate very, very clearly” that she was strongly in favour of the proposal in the Green Paper.

“She absolutely stuck to her guns,” Mr Clonan said.

“At that meeting, they basically said we’re here to tell you that we’re not for changing on this, this is the pathway for reform of disability payments.

“Heather was very, very polite … but she was absolutely adamant that they were not changing.”

The Green Paper was abandoned last April days after Mr Harris became Taoiseach. When announcing the scrapping of the scheme, Ms Humphreys cited Mr Harris’s plan to put “a major focus on improving supports for people with disabilities”.

Mr Clonan said he believes the Green Paper was only dropped because Mr Harris and Fine Gael recognised they had gotten it wrong on the issue of disability rights in the wake of the failed care referendum in March.

“It was because, as Enda Kenny would say, they got a wallop and suddenly realised ‘uh oh, disability rights count’,” Mr Clonan said.

“So the idea that she changed it based on feedback from disability groups, is not the case.”

Mr Clonan said there were more than one million disabled people and carers in Ireland, and the president “has to be somebody for all the people”.

“I wish her the very best of luck, and good luck in her campaign, but I certainly would not be able to vote for someone [as president] whose politics have been inimicable to the fundamental rights of disabled people and carers,” he said.

Fine Gael has been contacted for comment.