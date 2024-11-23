Disability worker says she was ‘shaken’ and in tears after exchange with Fine Gael leader Simon Harris in Kanturk

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he 'feels really bad' about an exchange he had with disability worker Charlotte Fallon in Kanturk, Co Cork. Screengrab: RTÉ

The disability worker at the centre of a viral clip with Taoiseach Simon Harris has said she was “shaken” after her interaction with the Fine Gael leader, who she said rang her to apologise in person on Saturday morning.

Charlotte Fallon, who works with St Joseph’s Foundation, is the woman who was at the centre of a now-viral clip where she accused the Government of ignoring the disability sector – something Mr Harris denied last night, before walking away from her, despite the fact she was emotional.

Mr Harris said this morning that he “feels really bad” about the exchange he had with Ms Fallon in a supermarket in Kanturk, Co Cork, on Friday while he was on the general election campaign trail.

Speaking to The Irish Times, she said: “I was shaken, I was upset. I exited through the back door because I just didn’t want to go back into that crowd. I came down the laneway and the campaign was passing by. I wish I had said more.

“I feel like section 39′s are not being recognised. We are still sitting ducks.”

She said she feels like section 39 organisations, which are grant-funded independent providers of services, are “losing really good workers.”

“My CEO rang me this morning and said: ‘we are all backing you 1,000 per cent’. He said he could not be more proud. That came from my CEO Michael Hegarty.”

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris was approached during a canvass this evening by a woman who says she is a carer, and who said she believes the Government has "done nothing for us" | follow live: https://t.co/eUoCK3Qb5Y pic.twitter.com/MXiN9b60Ke — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 22, 2024

She said the Taoiseach rang her this morning to apologise in person.

“I’ve just come off the phone with Simon Harris. I’m still a bit shook. He rang me and apologised and took full responsibility. He said that is not the way he works. He said he was very sorry and that he had a long day. He said it was subject he was passionate on, and I said so am I. He said there was no need for that, you were only doing your shopping, I was harsh. He said I deserved to have my say. I’m glad I got the apology.”

Ms Fallon said: “He was horrible last night. I am not going to deny that. He was totally wrong. It wasn’t very nice. I hope nobody else has to have an interaction like that ever, because it’s not very nice going home crying. He said he didn’t sleep much last night. He’s a politician.”

Speaking on Saturday morning, Mr Harris apologised to Ms Fallon after the clip, recorded by RTÉ News, was widely shared on Friday night on social media.

In a supermarket, Ms Fallon said she was a section 39 disability worker and told him that “we fought for our money, and we were ignored.”

Mr Harris said: “no, no, not at all.”

She said: “yes, we were. Yes, we were.” She told him the disability sector was “a joke” and, becoming emotional, said that she was “very passionate about my job”.

Mr Harris said: “I am very passionate about disability too.” After another brief exchange, the Taoiseach walked away from Ms Fallon.

The Taoiseach went live on Instagram on Saturday morning and said: “I did not give her the time I should have given her”.

“I do want to say this. One of the reasons I got involved in politics, in fact the reason I got involved in politics, is disability services. I wouldn’t be a politician, or certainly a politician at such a young age, was my brother not born with autism, did I not see the struggle my parents, particularly my mother, went through in trying to fight for services and answers and the loneliness that my family often felt as well.

“That is why I’m determined to prioritise disability services and the needs of carers as well. I’ve had those conversations with so many people right across Ireland. I was in Kanturk last night, at the end of a very long day, and I was talking to a woman who works in a section 39 disability organisation. She was raising issues with me and I want to say I did not give her the time I should have given her.

“I feel really bad about that. It’s not who I am. It’s not what makes me tick. I do hope to be able to have a longer conversation with her because I want you to know I am in the business of listening, of learning, of acting when it comes to disability services.”