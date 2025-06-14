Irish citizens including Paul Murphy TD freed by Egyptian authorities after detention over Gaza march

Paul Murphy had his passport taken and was not being allowed by the Egyptian authorities to take part in the Great March for Gaza. Photograph: Paul Murphy X

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has been freed by Egyptian authorities following his detention during a global peaceful march to Gaza on Friday.

Mr Murphy confirmed in a post on X this morning that he and others were “finally released late last night at airport”.

“We are back in Cairo and meeting shortly to decide next steps. We’re focused on Israel’s genocide and starvation of Gaza. Thanks for your support. Free Palestine,” he wrote, adding that police still have participants’ phones.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Harris confirmed in a statement on Saturday that “all Irish people who were detained yesterday in Rafah have been released and have had their passports returned”.

READ MORE

Mr Harris said he had spoken to Mr Murphy and confirmed his passport was returned to him following his release.

He said this came following work by Irish embassy staff. The wellbeing and safety of all Irish citizens abroad is always of concern to him and to the Department of Foreign Affairs, he said.

“I am aware some Irish citizens have not had their phones returned by the authorities and I have asked our embassy to pursue this.”

Mr Murphy was detained on Friday afternoon along with a group of people who were travelling through Egypt to reach Rafah on the Global March to Gaza in an effort to get aid to people in the region.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy at Leinster House with his bag backed ahead of his trip to Cairo where he would attend the ‘March to Gaza’. Photograph: Sam Boal/ Collins Photos

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Murphy’s partner, People Before Profit councillor Jess Spear, said: “It is a relief to hear that Paul and the others in his group have been released and are ok.”

However, she said, they still want to reach Rafah to try and get humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“That has been the sole purpose of being in Egypt,” she said, adding that Mr Murphy has appealed to the Tánaiste to put pressure on Egyptian authorities to “let the marchers reach Rafah”.

“The situation of the people of Gaza worsens by the day as they suffer starvation imposed by Israel. We need to get humanitarian aid to them as quickly as possible,” she added.

Meanwhile, Mr Harris said he spoke with Ireland’s ambassadors to Israel, Iran and Egypt about escalating tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking following these phone calls, the Tánaiste said Ireland’s embassy staff are “safe and well”.

“This is a dangerous moment for the Middle East. I am deeply concerned about the continuing exchange of air attacks between Israel and Iran,” the Tánaiste said.

“I reiterate my call for both sides to urgently de-escalate, to open channels for communication and allow a return to diplomacy.

Mr Harris said that continuing military action will not bring security for any of the people of the region.

Ireland’s embassies are in close contact with members of the Irish community to offer assistance, he said.

“We are also working closely with our European counterparts in relation to the situation that is unfolding.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs continues to advise against all travel to Iran and Israel for Irish citizens.

“Irish citizens in the region are advised to be vigilant and to follow the advice of local authorities, including any orders to shelter in place,” the Tánaiste added.