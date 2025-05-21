Israeli military fires shots near delegation that included Irish diplomats

A frame grab from AFPTV footage shows members of a diplomatic delegation from the European Union reacting after shots were fired as they gathered in the eastern entrance of Jenin camp during a visit to the city on Wednesday. Photograph: Mohammad Ateeq/AFPTV/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli military fired shots near an international delegation that included two Irish diplomats during a visit to the Palestinian city of Jenin on Wednesday.

Tánaiste Simon Harris said he was “shocked and appalled” at the reports of the incident, while saying “fortunately, no one was hurt”.

The Israeli military said that it fired near the diplomatic delegation which it said deviated from an approved route in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday.

Diplomats from the European Union as well as the UK, China, Russia and other countries were part of the delegation visiting the West Bank city.

READ MORE

Israeli attacks on Jabalia overnight have resulted in multiple fatalities and numerous injuries, mainly to children, according to reports.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said “the delegation deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorised to be”, and that soldiers fired “warning shots to distance them away”.

No injuries or damage were reported, the military said.

Mr Harris, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, said “I am shocked and appalled at reports that the IDF fired shots in the vicinity of a visit to Jenin today by a group of diplomats, including two Irish diplomats based in Ramallah.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt. This is completely unacceptable and I condemn it in the strongest terms.”

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, said she had heard about the incident which happened on a visit by diplomats organised by the Palestinian Authority.

“We definitely call on Israel to investigate this incident and also held these accountable who are responsible for this and any threats on diplomats’ lives,” she said.

The Spanish Foreign Ministry said a Spaniard was among the group of diplomats, who was unhurt.

“We are in contact with other affected countries to jointly co-ordinate a response to what happened, which we strongly condemn,” it said in a statement.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on X that Israel’s ambassador to Rome would be summoned to explain.

Footage on Israeli television showed individuals running to vehicles with diplomatic license plates as shots were heard in the distance.

The Palestinian Authority’s Foreign Ministry said “the delegation was undertaking an official mission to observe and assess the humanitarian situation and document the ongoing violations perpetrated by” Israel. The ministry called the Israeli military’s actions a violation of international law.

The Israeli military has killed dozens of Palestinians and destroyed many homes in the West Bank since it launched an operation in January in the city of Jenin to root out militants. – Additional reporting: Reuters and Bloomberg