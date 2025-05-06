State must ‘stand by values’, Ministers to say at Government forum

Simon Harris is expected to use the summit to set out the State’s policy objectives for the year ahead. Photograph: Jose Jordan/Getty Images

The Republic must continue to retain its values at a time of significant change internationally, Ministers will emphasise at a Government conference on Tuesday.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Simon Harris and several Ministers will address the Global Ireland Summit which will include a high-level meeting of Irish Ambassadors, consuls generaland heads of diplomatic missions from around the world.

Mr Simon Harris is expected to use the summit to set out the State’s policy objectives for the year ahead, which will focus on areas such as global trade, Northern Ireland legacy issues and the Middle East.

It is understood he will emphasise the need to “continue to speak up for Irish values at a time when the world is facing challenges of an unprecedented scale”.

READ MORE

Minister of State for International Development Neale Richmond is expected to maintain that the Republic must remain true to its values, and they must continue to be a central part of its foreign policy, irrespective of what other nations do.

100 days of Government and very little to show Listen | 40:27

Minister for Tourism Patrick O’Donovan is set to announce a new strategy on “sports diplomacy”.

Mr Harris is expected to highlight the importance of European Union unity in the face of the threat of further US tariffs.

It is understood he will say: “If the last few months have shown us anything, it is that diversification of our markets has never been more important. The Government has begun developing a detailed action plan for trade diversification, which will seek to identify new opportunities and alternative markets for Irish goods, working closely with our Embassies and State bodies abroad.

“This will be accompanied by a sustained focus on competitiveness, supporting efforts at EU level, and also driving competitiveness domestically in support of Irish businesses, investment in Ireland, jobs and our continued prosperity.”

On legacy issues, Mr Harris is expected to say he would do everything possible to see if an agreement could be reached with the British government.

“It is not easy, but it could not be more important.”

On Gaza, Mr Harris will warn that famine is now a real risk and that children are being left starving.

“We cannot and will not stand idly by and let this happen,” he will say.

Mr Richmond is expected to say that over the last decade, the State made great strides in becoming a more progressive, open and tolerant place.

“This progress has become a central inspiration behind the values that make up our foreign policy; from our development work to our advocacy and to how we present Ireland to the world”, he is expected to tell the conference.