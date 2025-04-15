Conor McGregor to host Tucker Carlson in his Dublin pub

Donald Trump with Conor McGregor: Former MMA fighter will host Tucker Carlson in his Dublin pub. Photograph: X/Potus

Conor McGregor is set to host the conservative US broadcaster Tucker Carlson at his pub in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

The event will take place at the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter’s Black Forge Inn in Crumlin. McGregor invited people to attend in a post on social media.

“There will be, as always, live music, top tier food, great drink, great people, and a happy and celebratory atmosphere,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“God bless you Ireland, I was put on this earth to serve and protect you.”

READ MORE

I am in The Black Forge Inn tomorrow evening, Tuesday, with @TuckerCarlson.



For those who wish to drop in for a pint of Forged Irish Stout.



There will be, as always, live music, top tier food, great drink, great people, and a happy and celebratory atmosphere.



God bless you… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 14, 2025

Carlson hosted Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News until he was fired in 2023. The controversial presenter was one of the network’s biggest stars but parted ways with Fox less than a week after it settled a defamation lawsuit with Dominion voting systems for $787.5 million.

Filings in the Dominion case featured scores of vulgar text messages from Carlson in which he said he “hated [Donald] Trump passionately”.

“We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait,” he wrote in one text message in January 2021.

Carlson, who now hosts The Tucker Carlson Show on his own network, publicly supported Mr Trump in the 2024 US presidential election. He interviewed Russian president Vladimir Putin in Moscow last year.

McGregor visited the White House to mark St Patrick’s Day last month.

Following his visit to Washington DC, he repeated that he intends to run in this year’s Irish presidential election. To be nominated, he needs to secure the backing of 20 members of the Oireachtas or four local authorities.

The Irish Times in March surveyed the country’s 949 local councillors to gauge their attitude towards Mr McGregor’s candidacy. None of the 187 who replied said they would seek to nominate the 36-year-old.

In November, a jury at the High Court found that McGregor raped Nikita Hand in a Dublin hotel in December 2018 and awarded her almost €250,000 in damages. McGregor is appealing the judgment in the civil case.