Tucker Carlson to part ways with Fox News

Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, the media company said in a statement on Monday, less than a week after Fox News and parent company Fox Corp settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million.

The settlement averted a trial putting one of the world’s top media companies in the crosshairs over its coverage of false vote-rigging claims in the 2020 US election.

Mr Carlson had been expected to testify in the Dominion trial. Dominion had alleged that statements made on Mr Carlson’s show after the 2020 election were defamatory and that messages between Mr Carlson and his team were proof that he and his team knew the falsehood of claims that Denver-based Dominion’s ballot-counting machines were used to manipulate the election in favour of now US president Joe Biden.

Mr Carlson’s last programme was April 21st, the company said in a statement. It said that Fox News Tonight will air live at midnight Irish time starting on Monday as an interim show helmed by rotating Fox News personalities until a new host is named. – Reuters

