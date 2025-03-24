Further Dáil clashes loom over Government plan to facilitate Lowry group

Opposition leaders are seeking an immediate meeting with Tánaiste Simon Harris and Taoiseach Micheál Martin to discuss the contentious changes. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Opposition leaders are to meet on Monday to decide on a response to proposed changes in Dáil standing orders which threaten to throw the chamber into chaos when it meets this week.

The proposed Government changes would carve out time for Michael Lowry and other Government-supporting Independents to ask questions of Taoiseach Micheál Martin or Tánaiste Simon Harris.

Opposition parties have fiercely resisted the proposals which they say allow Mr Lowry and a handful of other TDs who are committed to supporting the Government effectively operate as Opposition TDs.

On Sunday five Opposition leaders: Mary Lou McDonald, Ivana Bacik, Cian O’Callaghan, Richard Boyd Barrett and Michael Collins wrote to Mr Martin seeking an immediate meeting with him and Mr Harris to discuss the changes, accusing them of reneging on a promise to secure Opposition agreement for any alterations.

“You cannot be in Government and Opposition at the same time. These democratic distinctions must be recognised and accepted by Government for our system to work,” they said.

The row, which has been festering since the Coalition was formed two months ago, has also delayed setting up Dáil committees.

Now the Government is due to introduce its proposals to amend standing orders to allow for the changes on Tuesday. The Government’s majority means it will be able to vote the changes through the Dáil.

Opposition leaders will meet on Monday to plan their response, with some sources indicating that a walkout by them could be on the cards if and when the Coalition pushes through the proposals.

One Opposition figure declined to rule out a walkout but added that it wasn’t the focus of their discussions.

There remains significant anger at the Government’s plans, said the source. Those plans would mean the creation of a new TD category known as “other members”, which would include backbenchers from Government parties but also other TDs that form groups of at least five deputies in order to avail of the new speaking rights.

Among the Government’s proposed changes to Dáil standing orders is the introduction of a new eight-minute-long “other members questions” session on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

In these sessions, one TD per day in the new category would be able to pose a question to the Taoiseach or Tánaiste.

Tipperary North TD Michael Lowry – who co-ordinated a group of Independent TDs in Government formation talks but does not hold ministerial office – is among those who would be able to avail of the new speaking rights. Others include Barry Heneghan, Gillian Toole and Danny Healy-Rae, while two Independents who did not participate in those talks, and will decide on Dáil votes on a case-by-case basis – Mattie McGrath and Carol Nolan – are also expected to be part of the group that would benefit from the changes.

But Opposition parties remain resolutely against the changes. Labour whip Duncan Smith said that the Government’s plan was “deeply unpopular and unsupported amongst the public”, calling it “a political stroke in full view of the voting public”.

“We will do everything we can through our amendment to the Government motion and any other measures to stop this from going through,” said Mr Smith. “Our position is the same as it was eight weeks ago, the Lowry group are a group in Government and should be treated as one.”

“It’s a mess,” said the Sinn Féin whip Pádraig MacLochlann of the Government proposals. He declined to say what the Opposition might do in response if the Coalition forces the changes through but added, “we have to stand our ground”.