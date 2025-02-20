Combined Opposition leaders firmly oppose ‘cynical attempt to manipulate speaking time’ in Dáil

Michael Lowry: Opposition leaders say his Regional Independent Group cannot be allowed to secure Opposition speaking rights. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Opposition parties have united to condemn what they describe as a “cynical attempt to manipulate speaking time” in the Dáil, as the row over Michael Lowry’s Regional Independent Group (RIG) has reignited.

In a joint statement, the five leaders of the main Opposition parties said a plan put forward by the Government to resolve the ongoing row is “utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated”.

The row originally kicked off last month when Mr Lowry moved to set up a technical group that would effectively have given the group Opposition speaking rights. Opposition parties reacted furiously, pointing to comments made by Mr Lowry that his group would support the Government on good and bad days and for five budgets.

They argue his group cannot be allowed to have access to Opposition privileges, as he has committed to supporting the Government.

A Dáil reform committee is due to meet next Wednesday to consider the issue, but a deadline of this Wednesday was set for submissions on the matter.

Government Chief Whip Mary Butler proposed the creation of new Dáil time named “Other Members' Questions”.

This would allow for “one brief question about a matter of topical public importance, to the Taoiseach, on two days per sitting week” and would be rotated between relevant groups and parties.

In their joint statement, however, the Opposition leaders said this was “yet another cynical attempt to manipulate speaking time in order to grant special privileges to TDs who were part of negotiating the Programme for Government and clearly and unambiguously support the Government”.

These deputies “are not ‘other’, they are not ‘unaligned’, they are Government TDs”, the statement says.

“The combined Opposition is clear – you cannot be in Government and Opposition at the same time.

“Michael Lowry’s group of TDs cannot be considered as members of the Opposition. They cannot avail of Leaders' Questions and Priority Questions, which are opportunities that are solely for the Opposition to hold the Government to account.

“These proposals would make a mockery of the functioning of the Dáil and will be firmly opposed by the combined Opposition at the Dáil reform committee and in the Dáil itself.”

The statement is signed by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan, People Before Profit leader Richard Boyd-Barrett and Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins.