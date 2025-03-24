Dáil walkout by Opposition a possibility over speaking rights row

Tánaiste Simon Harris and Taoiseach Micheál Martin refused a weekend request for a meeting with Opposition leaders to discuss the dispute. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Opposition parties have not ruled out a Dáil “walkout” and protracted obstruction to business if the Government forces through changes to speaking times that favour a small group of Independents who support the Coalition.

Leaders of all Opposition parties met on Monday evening to co-ordinate their response to a Government motion to allow speaking time for a new group, called “other TDs”. This group includes three Independents who support the Government – its co-ordinator Michael Lowry, alongside Gillian Toole and Barry Heneghan. The motion to amend standing orders will be put to a vote on Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting was called after Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris refused a weekend request for a meeting with Opposition leaders to discuss the dispute, which has been ongoing for two months without resolution.

In a Monday evening social media post, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said the meeting had discussed the proposed changes which she contended would “undermine democracy in the Dáil”.

In a post on X, Ms McDonald said: “Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have broken their word. We will not accept it. Michael Lowry’s group are Government TDs. You can’t be in Government and Opposition at the same time. Sin é.”

Acting Social Democrats leader Cian O’Callaghan said the meeting had been constructive. He added that the Opposition would take a “robust approach” in the Dáil on Tuesday.

The Government has tabled a motion for a change in standing orders that will allow the group of “other TDs” the right to ask questions of the Taoiseach and Tánaiste, along with Government backbench TDs. The vote on the motion will be taken “immediately”, it said.

Government sources said negotiations had been exhaustive and that all parties had met for more than 22 hours over the past seven weeks.

Speaking on RTÉ, Fine Gael Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Alan Dillon said the move would not lead to a reduction in Opposition speaking time and would also introduce “fairness across the board”.

He also claimed the dispute had delayed the formation of committees.

However, People Before Profit-Solidarity TD Paul Murphy said the specific proposal would reduce the time slot for Taoiseach’s questions from 90 minutes and six questions per week, to 45 minutes and three questions per week.

Privately, Opposition TDs said on Monday that it was likely there could be a repeat of some of the scenes that led to the election of Mr Martin as Taoiseach in January being delayed for a day.

While the Coalition’s Dáil majority will allow it to push the motion through, TDs on all sides are expecting chaotic and angry scenes in the chamber.

Sinn Féin chief whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn said the Coalition should not underestimate Opposition resolve on this matter.

“There are no winners in this situation at all. We are under no illusions about [the impact of] actions we take, but we’re not going to take this lying down.

“We’re not just going to meekly accept that this is done. The Government obviously does not care about committees functioning. They don’t care about all the arrangements that are in place to allow everybody to do their job.

“There are normal rules of engagement in allowing everybody in the Dáíl to do their job and they have thrown everything out.”