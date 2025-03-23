US tariffs could affect up to 80,000 jobs in medium-term ‘worst case scenario’, says Donohoe

The United States proposal to impose “significant” tariffs on the European Union will likely proceed in early April, despite the bloc’s efforts to prevent this, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has said.

In the “worst case scenario”, the tariffs could affect tens of thousands of jobs that would have been otherwise maintained or created in Ireland, while promised tax cuts may not proceed, the Minister said.

Speaking on This Week on RTÉ Radio 1 on Sunday, Mr Donohoe said the EU is continuing to negotiate with the US in a bid to prevent the tariffs from coming into effect next month.

“The balance of probability at the moment appears to indicate that there will be significant tariffs of some scale applied in early April, though every effort of course will be made to avoid that happening,” he said.

Mr Donohoe said that if the US does “take very broad measures”, the EU, including Ireland, will need to respond.

Mr Donohoe said the Government has produced a set of forecasts outlining what may happen “if the worst case scenario was to unfold”.

“Over the medium term - and by medium term, we mean across a four to five-year period - it’s very possible that between 50,000 and 80,000 jobs that would have been created or kept within this economy won’t be,” he said.

In terms of tax cuts promised in the last Budget, Mr Donohoe noted that the Government “outlined a number of changes in personal taxation that we would like to make”.

“If we’re in a situation where we’re experiencing an economic shock, that wouldn’t be the right thing to do. The right thing to do would be to maintain your tax base, so that you’re in a position then where you can continue to invest in housing, you can keep your public finances safe, and you can look after day-to-day spending.”

Mr Donohoe said the economic fallout of any tariffs will be clearer come the next Budget in October.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, warned about the potential impact of any EU counter-measures. Speaking after Mr Donohoe on This Week, Mr Doherty said the EU should not have a “knee-jerk” reaction to US tariffs.

During the week, a report by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) concluded that US tariffs could cost Ireland more than €18 billion in lost trade.

The institute estimated that if the US was to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all EU exports, as US president Donald Trump has threatened to do, and the EU responds with reciprocal tariffs of its own, Irish gross domestic product would reduce by 3.7 per cent over the next five to seven years compared to a baseline with no tariffs.

“What the ESRI report has said very clearly is that if America imposes tariffs, there will be an impact in terms of jobs, the economy and the public finances. And if Europe reciprocates, that impact will be worse,” said Mr Doherty.

He said the EU needs to assess whether or not counter-measures would actually reduce or stop US tariffs. He added that counter-measures “may be the only option”, but they could have a negative impact on jobs and increase the cost of certain products in Ireland.