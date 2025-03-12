Trade tensions, Ukraine and Israel-Palestine among Irish officials’ concerns on Washington trip

Escalating trade tensions between the US and the EU, the war in Ukraine and the Irish position on Israel-Palestine conflict were top of the list of worries for Irish officials in advance of the high-profile meeting at the White House on Wednesday between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and US president Donald Trump.

Officials hope that the Taoiseach will succeed in keeping the conversation – at least in public – positive and focused on the mutually beneficial relationship between the two countries, as well as the deep historical ties.

But some are more pessimistic and privately fear a difficult day ahead for Mr Martin and his officials.

Their fears were heightened last night when they heard that the Burke family were travelling to the United States, though it was unclear on Tuesday night if the Burkes had been invited to any of the St Patrick’s Day events.

The trade issue is likely to be hard to avoid on a day when the US is due to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, a move which is likely to prompt retaliation from the EU, though Brussels was keeping its counsel last night, saying only that it would wait to see what exactly the US does.

Sources in Dublin said there was a nervousness in Government Buildings, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen expected to make a statement on Wednesday morning.

Officials also fear that Ireland’s pro-Palestinian position could be criticised by the US side, with a particular focus on the Occupied Territories Bill – which would ban imports to Ireland from the occupied Palestinian territories, and has previously been the subject of representations from the US government.

The Trump administration has taken a more stridently pro-Israel stance than its predecessor, and Israel has identified Ireland as the most anti-Israel country in the EU, closing its embassy in Dublin. The Irish Government fiercely denies charges of anti-Semitism, but has been strongly critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

But Mr Trump’s attentions were elsewhere on Tuesday as he announced a doubling of the 25 per cent tariffs on steel and aluminium – due to come into effect for all countries on Wednesday – for Canadian imports, a move taken in response to Canadian retaliation for earlier US tariffs. He also reiterated his desire for Canada to join the United States.

President Trump was also reported to be making calls to members of the House of Representatives to help speaker Mike Johnson pass a vote due late on Tuesday night on a “continuing resolution” – congressional approval for continuing the borrowing needed to keep the government functioning beyond Friday.

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn will meet members of the Trump administration as he takes in St Patrick’s Day events in Washington, DC this week.

The trip, which coincides with Mr Martin and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly’s visit to the US capital, is billed as an opportunity to “celebrate the strong ties between Northern Ireland and the United States”.

The Northern Ireland Office said investment, trade and economic growth in the region is at the top of Mr Benn’s agenda.

Speaking ahead of his departure, Mr Benn, said: “The United Kingdom’s relationship with the United States is one of the most enduring, historic and important partnerships in the world.

“I look forward to talking to US counterparts and discussing ways to further strengthen our already close ties in trade, security and beyond, furthering the UK government’s plan for change and promoting Northern Ireland as a great place to invest and do business.”

Earlier this week, Ms Little-Pengelly and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill led an NI Chamber business delegation to North Carolina in the US.

However, Ms Little-Pengelly will attend Washington engagements alone after Ms O’Neill and her Sinn Féin party colleagues ruled out visiting the US capital in protest against Mr Trump’s stance on Gaza.