Heimir Hallgrímsson: ‘If you crash a car, the best thing to do is drive again’

Two days on, events in Prague are in the Republic of Ireland’s rear-view mirror, although the pain of defeat remains as intense for Heimir Hallgrímsson and his players as it did in the Fortuna Arena on Thursday night.

With another fixture to fulfil – a friendly against North Macedonia national football team at the Aviva Stadium on Tuesday (7.45pm) – Hallgrímsson’s squad trained in Abbotstown this morning.

Those who did not feature in Czechia had a run-out in the bitter cold, while those who played did some work in the indoor arena. Beforehand, the head coach held a World Cup “closure meeting” with his players and staff.

“We talked about things we can improve on and what we need, where our focus needs to be at the moment. That’s life – the road to success is never a straight line; there will always be setbacks,” he said.

“But to grow, you need to recognise the setbacks, you need to own them and you need to correct them. That’s how you grow as an individual and as a team. We need to recognise them so that next time we play there are fewer of them.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Hallgrímsson revealed that he had mapped out every day for the next two months in preparation for the World Cup.

Those plans have now been discarded. “It’s a big space to fill,” he said, describing Ireland’s exit on penalties as cruel and undeserved. But it’s over and, he advises, his players must drive on now.

“It’s always good to play international games, to continue improving,” Hallgrímsson said, referring to Tuesday’s meeting with equally disappointed opponents whose World Cup hopes were ended by Denmark.

“It’s like a car crash; if you crash a car, the best thing to do is to get back in and drive again so that the effect fades.

“It’s similar in this case. It’s good to have a game after this to try to correct what we can, move on, and that is something we need to work on because we haven’t played many big matches in the past. We just need to grow from this.

Heimir Hallgrímsson at the FAI National Training Centre, Abbotstown: 'It’s like a car crash; if you crash a car, the best thing to do is to get back in and drive again.' Photograph: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

“If you play big games – and we want to play big games – if they don’t go the way you want, then it’s a big loss. It leaves a big hole after games like this.

“So that’s the reality: when you play big games, you suffer big losses. We need to move on from this and learn.”

Hallgrímsson (51) has had time to absorb Thursday’s defeat and review a performance he believes was “99 per cent” well executed. “It could easily have gone our way, like it did in Hungary, but it went the other way this time. That’s what happens at this level,” he said.

“It’s the small details that make or break you. But overall I am proud of the performance. The players left everything out there and the Irish public appreciate that.

“Coming from a different culture, it has been amazing to see the connection between the players and the supporters, even after a defeat. It’s unique – and I hope that is never lost.”

Hallgrímsson indicated he will make changes for Tuesday’s game, with Liam Scales and Bosun Lawal available again after suspension.

With no qualification stakes, the match offers an opportunity to give others game time, although no additional players have been called up.

Sammie Szmodics has returned home after being knocked unconscious shortly after coming on as a substitute, while Jack Taylor is absent for family reasons but may return in time for the game.

“There are more important things than football,” Hallgrímsson said. “We’ll take that day by day. He may come back if appropriate, but otherwise he will remain at home.

“Let’s finish this camp well. Even though we lost, I think we performed well. We don’t want to undermine that with a poor display against Macedonia. That’s why we need to close that chapter and move on.

“It would have been nice to have the whole two months together [in the summer], but just use the time ahead constructively and don’t lose what we have gained in the last two years. Again, biased, but I think we’re taking good steps. We just have to be focused on continuing to take good steps in the right direction.”