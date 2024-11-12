Sharp exchanges between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil dominate election debates

Fine Gael attacked the Fianna Fáil manifesto, with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee declaring it was “full of uncosted promises with little substance”. Photograph: Cate McCurry/PA

Increasingly sharp exchanges between Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil continue to dominate general election debates as the first full week of campaigning got under way.

Tánaiste and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin used the launch of his party’s manifesto on Monday to pile pressure on Fine Gael over comments about teachers by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary at a Fine Gael event last weekend.

He said the “cheering” and the reaction of the crowd showed the “fundamental differences between the ethos of the two parties”, adding that it would “never happen at a Fianna Fáil meeting”. Mr O’Leary had remarked that he “wouldn’t generally employ a lot of teachers to go out and get things done”.

Fine Gael attacked the Fianna Fáil manifesto, with Minister for Justice Helen McEntee declaring it was “full of uncosted promises with little substance”.

“I would have thought at this point that Fianna Fáil would have learned from the mistakes of the past, which plunged our economy and country into turmoil,” Ms McEntee said.

Fine Gael also attacked a pledge in the Fianna Fáil manifesto to “decriminalise drug possession for personal use”.

Fianna Fáil later clarified that the proposals would form part of a healthcare-led approach to dealing with drug addiction.

“We will look at decriminalising drugs such as cannabis ... and not drugs such as cocaine and heroin,” a spokeswoman said.

Elsewhere, Sinn Féin promised a “mini-budget” within its first 100 days in office which would abolish the USC for incomes under €45,000 a year, to be funded by tax increases on those earning more than €140,000.

The party is also expected to commit to introducing childcare which would cost a maximum of €10 a day from September.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party will launch its finance policy on Tuesday, where the party will promise voters investment in public services over “irresponsible” tax cuts. The party will pledge to index income tax credits and bands, and social welfare payments too, to an average of inflation and wage growth with further increases to social welfare payments to be agreed in the yearly budget.

Labour will also commit to broadening the tax base with increased taxes on better-off people, including a wealth tax.

Fine Gael is expected to pledge to cut inheritance tax substantially when it unveils its manifesto at the weekend. The party will promise to increase the tax-free thresholds for inheritance tax to €500,000 for children €75,000 for siblings, and €50,000 for others.

The change, which the party will promise to implement in the early part of the next government, would mean children would be able to inherit another €100,000 tax-free over the existing €400,000 threshold.

The Green Party’s manifesto, to be published on Tuesday morning, will promise billions from the Apple tax settlement for major transport projects, and outline plans for a “climate ticket” offering regular commuters further savings. It will also detail plans for a State-led system of childcare.