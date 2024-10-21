General election likely to be held in late November as preparations ramp up

Taoiseach Simon Harris has said he expects the general election to be held in 2024. Photograpoh: Tom Honan

Preparations for an early general election are ramping up as Taoiseach Simon Harris confirmed publicly for the first time on Sunday that he expects to go to the people this year.

A date towards the end of November is seen within Government circles as the most likely time for the election to be held.

Mr Harris is due to meet Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman this evening with the timing of the election set to be discussed.

The Taoiseach said on Sunday he has “no intention of springing a surprise on my Coalition colleagues” and he believes the Government will “amicably agree a time period” for the election.

READ MORE

“I’m conscious it is ultimately my constitutional prerogative,” Mr Harris said. “That’s something I take seriously but the election won’t be far away at this stage.”

Mr Harris said he wanted a series of measures passed before going to the polls including the Finance Bill – which brings in tax cuts announced in the Budget – and the setting of new housing targets.

But he told The Irish Times: “I expect the election to be in 2024.”

[ Gerry Hutch considers general election run to unseat Mary Lou McDonald in DublinOpens in new window ]

The Finance Bill and other measures like supplementary budgets for some Government departments still need to be completed before the Dáil can be dissolved. This will likely push the calling of the election out until after the Dáil returns from its midterm break early next month – putting November 22nd or 29th in the frame as possible polling days.

Fine Gael will hold its final two selection conventions – Cavan-Monaghan and Dublin North-West this week.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys’ surprise announcement at the weekend that she will not contest the election has left a hole in Fine Gael’s Cavan-Monaghan ticket.

Mr Harris has said the party will fight for two seats there saying there has already been “lots of interest” from people who want to run for Fine Gael in the constituency.

Mr Martin appointed Minister for Finance Jack Chambers as Fianna Fáil’s director of elections on Sunday, another step in his own party’s preparations.

Separately, Minster for Housing Darragh O’Brien has signed an order increasing campaign spending limits and post-election reimbursement for candidates.

It means that candidates in five-seat constituencies will be able to spend up to €58,350 – €13,150 more than under the old limits – while the limit will increase to €48,600 in four-seaters and €38,900 in three-seaters.

[ Fianna Fáil names director of elections ahead of key meeting between Coalition leaders on timing of voteOpens in new window ]

The maximum sum that can be reimbursed to a candidate goes from €8,700 to €11,200, provided they are elected or get more than a quarter of the quota. The previous spending limits were in place since 2007 and the changes have been made due to the aggregate change in the Consumer Price Index of just over 29 per cent since then.

Mr Harris maintained pressure on Sinn Féin as he said its leader Mary Lou McDonald should correct the Dáil record after she said a young person who was sent inappropriate texts by former Senator Niall Ó Donnghaile was 17.

The young person has said that Ms McDonald owes them an apology for Sinn Féin’s “disastrous” handling of the matter and also told the Sunday Independent he was 16 at the time.

A Sinn Féin spokesman reiterated an apology Ms McDonald made where she said she was “deeply sorry and angry that this young person had to endure this inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour”.