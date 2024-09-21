Plan to introduce hate speech laws has been dropped, Minister for Justice confirms

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said the 'incitement to hatred' element of the bill does 'not have a consensus', and will be dealt with at a later time. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The Government will drop controversial plans to introduce hate speech laws, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has confirmed after it was revealed in The Irish Times on Saturday.

However, the Minister has insisted she will press ahead with the hate crime part of the criminal justice legislation despite it being seen as a row-back on her commitment.

Speaking in Athlone, she confirmed that she plans to include committee stage amendments to the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022 in the Seanad.

Ms McEntee said that the “incitement to hatred” element of the bill does “not have a consensus”, and will be dealt with at a later time.

The Minister added that she brought her proposed bill changes to the three Coalition parties over the summer months.

Ms McEntee said she is “adamant” that hate crime legislation would be enacted.

She pointed out the legislation will provide a very clear message in that “if you attack a person, if you commit a crime against a person or a group of people, simply because of who they are, the colour of their skin, where they have come from that there will be a tougher sentence, a harsher sentence at the end of the day”.

This provides for tougher sentences where hate is proven as a motivation for an offence.

The problematic bill has been viewed as controversial by backbenchers, Opposition parties, as well as free speech groups and tech billionaire Elon Musk. The bill has been viewed as being vague in its lack of definition around hate speech, the extended range of categories to which hatred or offence could be caused, and perceived dangers to free speech led to much questioning and criticism.

Her sentiments were echoed by Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe at the Fine Gael Small Business and Enterprise Conference on Saturday in Athlone.

Minister Donohoe said the Government remains “very committed to dealing with the dangers that hate crime” poses within our society.

“We accept with respect to some parts of it we have not been able to generate a consensus and agreement that is needed for such an important part of legislation but the main thrust of it will remain intact.

“ (This is) in dealing with issues and dealing with incitements to harm that we accept that are a danger and we believe to be subject to higher penalty and sanction,” Mr Donohoe concluded.