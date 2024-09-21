Plans to introduce hate speech laws dropped, as poll shows voters favour return of FG-FF government

Helen McEntee will introduce amendments to the Criminal Justice Bill 2022 removing incitement to violence and hatred and proceed only with the elements that deal with hate crime. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

The Government is to drop controversial plans to introduce hate speech laws, which had been criticised by its own backbenchers as well as free speech groups and tech billionaire Elon Musk.

The move comes as the latest Irish Times/Ipsos B&A opinion poll shows that a return of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil to government after the next election is the option most favoured by voters.

In what is likely to be seen as a clearing of the decks before an election, it is understood Minister for Justice Helen McEntee received approval from Coalition leaders that the parts of controversial criminal justice legislation that deal with incitement to violence and hatred – commonly known as the hate speech elements – will be removed and the Government will proceed only with other elements that deal with hate crime. This provides for tougher sentences where hate is proven as a motivation for an offence.

In the Seanad, Ms McEntee will introduce committee stage amendments to the Criminal Justice (Incitement to Violence or Hatred and Hate Offences) Bill 2022 removing incitement to violence and hatred and proceed only with the elements that deal with hate crime.

READ MORE

Existing laws on the prohibition of incitement to hatred, dating from 1989, will now not be repealed and will remain in force.

[ Analysis: Stripping back of hate crime legislation was inevitable but marks a dark day for targeted communitiesOpens in new window ]

Meanwhile, polling published by The Irish Times today shows the most popular combination for a coalition after the election is Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, chosen by 22 per cent of voters; a further 21 per cent want to see a return of the current coalition arrangement with the Green Party.

Graphic: Paul Scott

A Sinn Féin-led government without either Fine Gael or Fianna Fáil was the option nominated by fewer than one in six voters (16 per cent). When voters are asked which party they do not want to see in government, Sinn Féin tops the list, at 37 per cent.

[ Irish Times poll: As Harris emerges as top choice for next taoiseach, expectations of an early election growOpens in new window ]

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris is the most popular choice for taoiseach by a hefty margin, with 37 per cent saying he is their preferred choice to lead the country after the general election. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is in second place, nominated by 24 per cent of respondents, while the Fianna Fáil leader, Micheál Martin, is on just 14 per cent.

Graphic: Paul Scott

Voters are evenly split on the timing of the election. Asked when it should take place, 36 per cent say next year, while 35 per cent prefer this year; 27 per cent say it would make no difference.