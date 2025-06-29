‘Disgusting and deliberate’: Second man arrested over spreading of slurry on Ballymena Pride route

The PSNI said said a man (19) was arrested after officers in the Granville Drive area of Ballymena observed slurry on the road at around 2.55am on Saturday. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A 19-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court over a number of alleged offences after slurry was sprayed on a road in Ballymena hours before the town hosted its first Pride parade.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said they arrested the man after officers on patrol in the Granville Drive area observed slurry on the road at about 2.55am on Saturday.

The man will appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Monday charged with criminal damage, possession of an article with a blade or point and causing material to be deposited on a road.

Police earlier said the matter is being treated as a hate crime.

The PSNI on Sunday said it had arrested a second man in connection with the inicident. The 20-year-old man was detained on suspicion of criminal damage, aiding and abetting criminal damage and causing material to be deposited on a road. He remains in custody.

Commenting on the incident, Northern Ireland’s Minister for Justice Naomi Long said: “I despair the mentality of those who spread slurry on the streets of their town motivated by hate and bigotry. Disgusting in every sense of the word.

“Solidarity to all at Ballymena Pride. It’s a frightening time but love will always triumph over hate.”

North Antrim Alliance MLA Sian Mulholland condemned the incident. She said the Pride parade would be the first in the town’s history.

“I want to unreservedly condemn those who spread slurry on the streets of Ballymena in advance of the town’s first-ever Pride parade today,” she said.

“There is no place for this kind of disgusting and deliberate attempt to intimidate, disrupt, or shame those taking part in a peaceful and joyful celebration of love, identity, and community.”

“I have spoken directly with the parade organisers and the PSNI, and our team has engaged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council to ensure cleansing takes place urgently and the route is made safe and welcoming for all.

“Ballymena Pride is a historic and hopeful moment for our town. No amount of hate will drown out the message of inclusion, solidarity, and pride that today represents.

“I would urge anyone with any information about the incident to contact police or report it anonymously via Crimestoppers.” – PA