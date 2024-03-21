Leo Varadkar resignation: contest for next taoiseach gets under way with Simon Harris in pole position

The day after Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s surprise resignation finds Fine Gael, the Coalition Government and the Dáil more widely adjusting to what the job opening means for their future.

In the party, thoughts turn to succession. Simon Harris, the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, has emerged as an early frontrunner. Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, and Heather Humphreys, the Minister for Social Protection and Rural and Community Development, are also thought to be serious contenders should they choose to run - while Minister for Justice Helen McEntee’s star has dimmed after challenges in the portfolio.

Developments will come quickly: after a meeting of the Fine Gael executive on Wednesday night, a tight timeline is set, with nominations opening today and closing on Monday morning.

The other Coalition party leaders want the Government to run for its full term, which would mean supporting Fine Gael’s candidate to serve as taoiseach. An early election seems unlikely, with the successor looking at a term in office that could extend as late as March 2025.

The Opposition sees the picture differently. Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Aontú have all called for an election in response to Mr Varadkar’s departure.

Senator Barry Ward has told The Irish Times he will be formally nominating Simon Harris this morning. Mr Harris, like all other prospective leadership hopefuls, needs six nominations from TDs, Senators or MEPs.

Cllr Emma Blain, who has represented the Glencullen Sandyford local electoral area on Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council since 2016, has expressed her support for Simon Harris.

In a post on social media, she said: “I’ve known him for many years, (long before his hair went silver) and he is undoubtedly the most dedicated, hard working politician I’ve ever known. Personable and proactive, for these reasons, and many more, I think Simon Harris is the best person to lead Fine Gael and the country.”

Expect the fun to start after 8am, with multiple members of the Fine Gael parliamentary party confirming to the Irish Times that they plan to come out in support of Simon Harris once the first shot has been fired - likely on Morning Ireland.

There is very much a push for a leadership contest though. One source says there is clear view on the executive council that a contest would be healthy.

Alan Dillon, chairman of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party, said he is confident Fine Gael can gain more seats in the next general election under a new leader.

Mr Dillon told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that as chairperson of the party it was his role to ensure that the contest for a new leader runs smoothly and fairly. “I think everyone would welcome a contest” he said when asked if there would be a contest.

Nominations for leader of Fine Gael will open today and close on Monday. A nominee will need at least 10 per cent backing, a minimum of six party members. There will then be regional hustings on March 26th, 27th and 28th, with voting among party councillors on April 2nd, 3rd and 4th.

Following that, there will be a meeting of the Parliamentary party on April 5th where the votes will be verified and counted and the new leader announced before the party’s Ard Fheis on April 6th.

“This will mark the beginning of a new era for Fine Gael.”

Mr Dillon said Mr Varadkar’s resignation had caught everyone off guard, but the party respected the Taoiseach’s decision.

“I think for anyone to resign from high office certainly takes a certain level of courage and dedication. And he believes that a new leader will be in a better place to gain seats, and renew and strengthen the top tier team within Fine Gael,” he said.

“And I think, what we need now is to move on from yesterday’s earthquake, to ensure that we have a structured process in place, which will be overseen by the senior Executive council, which met last night to discuss the way forward. It’s a transparent and inclusive process that gives every member a voice.”

The party was fortunate the have “really high calibre” men and women within the party who could contest the leadership.

“I think having a contest will, in one sense, allow those candidates to engage with the membership all across the country, in outlining their position, creating a renewed focus on both the direction of the party, but also in policy.”

Mr Dillon declined to say who he would support in the leadership contest, stating it would not be appropriate in his role as chairman.

“I’m confident that this Government can certainly be reelected whenever the next general election is called. I think Fine Gael, under a new leadership, can gain seats in the next election and lead the Government, to a historic fourth term. I think that’s, achievable I think, with, a new leader in charge,” he said.

“Certainly, I think that will bring a lot of energy. And, I think this party is in a good position. I think we also need to refocus on the work at hand.”

- Vivienne Clarke reports

Wednesday was a big day in national politics. Here is a photograph that sums it up: Leo Varadkar looking emotional ahead of his official resignation announcement, with Fine Gael politicians standing around him.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives to speak to the media at Government Buildings in Dublin on Wednesday. He has announced he is to step down as Taoiseach and as leader of his party, Fine Gael.

Simon Harris is the early front-runner to become the new leader of Fine Gael and taoiseach after his Cabinet colleague Simon Coveney ruled himself out of contention, one of the stories on The Irish Times’ front page reports this morning.

Coalition insiders say a run by Paschal Donohoe should not be ruled out, however, with Heather Humphreys and Helen McEntee also in the picture.

Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton and Minister of State for Financial Services Jennifer Carroll MacNeill were not drawn on their designs on Wednesday.

How does it work? Nominations will open at 10am on Thursday and close at 1pm on Monday. Leadership hopefuls need six nominations from TDs, Senators or MEPs.

If two or more candidates emerge, there will be hustings next week, followed by a vote the week after, with a winner declared before the Fine Gael Ardfheis on April 6th. The Dáil would then, as it stands, elect a new taoiseach on April 9th.