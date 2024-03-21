Simon Harris likely facing no contest to be next taoiseach and Fine Gael leader

By the time Simon Harris officially put his name forward for the role of Fine Gael leader on Thursday he had been publicly endorsed by more than 35 of the party’s 54-strong parliamentary party. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris is likely to face no contest to become the next taoiseach and leader of Fine Gael after securing the backing of an overwhelming majority of party colleagues during the course of Thursday.

By the time the Wicklow TD officially put his name forward on RTÉ’s Six One News, he had been publicly endorsed by more than 35 of the party’s 54-strong parliamentary party and his prospective rivals – Simon Coveney, Helen McEntee, Paschal Donohoe and Heather Humphreys – had all announced they would not be contesting the leadership race.

With it now a certainty, Mr Harris will be the sole candidate when the nominations close on Monday. He will be elected taoiseach when the Dáil returns on April 9th.

“I want to be the next leader of Fine Gael,” Mr Harris told RTÉ. “I’m ready to step up and I’m ready to serve.”

Mr Harris said he wanted to bring energy and vigour to the role. “I want to really reconnect with our party right across the country. I want to get us back to core principles and deliver on the issues that matter to people in their daily lives.”

Within three hours of announcing his candidacy, the Wicklow TD had been publicly endorsed by almost half of the party’s TDs, Senators and MEPs. He had been considered the front-runner since Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s surprise announcement on Wednesday that he was resigning as party leader with immediate effect.

The strong showing of support so early was enough to dissuade other potential candidates from declaring. Two senior Ministers, Simon Coveney and Helen McEntee, separately confirmed on Thursday morning that they would not be standing.

On LMFM on Thursday morning, Ms McEntee said it was “not the right time” for her to seek the position.

By lunchtime, both Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys had also announced they would not seek the leadership. Ms Humphreys backed Mr Harris, while Mr Donohoe did not endorse any candidate.

“I have long said that my focus is on the two jobs that I am privileged to hold; that of Government Minister and as president of the Eurogroup. That remains to be the case,” Mr Donohoe said in a statement.

Minister of State for Business Neale Richmond became the first TD to publicly back Mr Harris on Thursday morning, and his announcement came at the same time as a number of councillors and senators also gave the Minister for Higher Education their backing.

“If Simon Harris does declare, I’ll absolutely be backing him to lead our party and be the next taoiseach,” Mr Richmond said on RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

“I feel now is the opportunity for a step change for the party and for the Government. Simon is something different, something new. Now is an opportunity for the party to move forward. I would welcome a contest. It would be a good thing, but ultimately I will support Simon. I do think Simon Harris is the best person for the job,” Mr Richmond said.

Mr Varadkar, speaking as he arrived for the European Union summit in Brussels, said he would not endorse any candidate.

“There’s a very long-standing tradition in Fine Gael, a very good one, that outgoing or former party leaders don’t endorse a particular candidate,” he said. “So I’m not going to do that. The reason I’m not going to do that is that it will allow me to wholeheartedly support whoever is elected as the next leader.”

Several senior figures in Fine Gael, including Richard Bruton and Ms McEntee, said they would like to see a contest.

Asked if a contest would be beneficial, Mr Varadkar said: “Look, it’s not essential. I think it can be beneficial because it allows there to be a debate about ideas and policies and priorities. But it’s not something that’s essential.”