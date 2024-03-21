Fine Gael leadership election: how it works and when we’ll know the next taoiseach

The Fine Gael leadership contest, and the race to select a new taoiseach for this country, began almost immediately following Leo Varadkar’s shock announcement on Wednesday afternoon that he was stepping down as party leader.

The Fine Gael executive council met on Wednesday evening to agree the nomination procedure for candidates, while chairman of the Fine Gael executive council Willie Geraghty was appointed the national returning officer for the leadership contest. The entire election process will be overseen by Fine Gael’s executive council.

What next?

Thursday, March 21st: Nominations for the next Fine Gael Party leader open at 10am this morning and will remain open until next Monday, March 25th at 1pm.

Tuesday, March 26th – Thursday, March 28th: There will be three regional meetings held next week, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before any votes are cast. These will be live-streamed on Fine Gael social media channels with more details due to be announced.

Tuesday, April 2nd – Thursday, April 4th: the almost 20,000 Fine Gael eligible party members will be invited to cast their vote at more than 20 polling stations across the State. Party members must be affiliated for at least two years to be eligible to vote.

Friday, April 5th: All votes will be brought to the national count centre, the location of which is yet to be confirmed, where they will be verified and counted under the supervision of the national returning officer.

Friday, April 5th: The result will be officially announced at the count centre.

How does the leadership contest work?

Candidates must be nominated by at least ten per cent (six members) of the Fine Gael parliamentary party which is comprised of TDs, Senators and MEPs. Simon Harris became the first to reach this threshold on Thursday morning.

If more than one candidate is nominated and a leadership contest arises, candidates must sign a code of conduct agreed by the executive council. This code is binding on all leadership election candidates and governs their behaviour for the duration of the leadership election.

Fine Gael has also established an ethics and election committee to ensure compliance with this code of conduct.

Votes will be weighted in accordance with the Fine Gael electoral college voting system rules, with the 54 members of the parliamentary party accounting for 65 per cent of the total vote, 20,000 party members accounting for 25 per cent and 249 local representatives (councillors and Údarás na Gaeltachta board members) accounting for the remaining 10 per cent of the vote.

Who is putting their name forward for the Fine Gael leadership?

Fine Gael’s deputy leader Simon Coveney has already ruled himself out as the running as successor to Leo Varadkar. Simon Harris is the early front-runner for the job. However, Coalition insiders have said a contest for the leadership is a strong possibility and that Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe, in particular, should not be ruled out.

There is also speculation that Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee may be interested in the role.

Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton and Minister of State for Financial Services Jennifer Carroll MacNeill were also refusing to be drawn on Wednesday evening.