Kevin Bakhurst has ‘no intention’ of resigning over RTÉ’s exit payments controversy

RTÉ board chair Siún Ní Raghallaigh and Director General Kevin Bakhurst leave following a meeting with Culture Minister Catherine Martin at the Department of Culture in Dublin. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst has said he has no intention of resigning over the controversial exit payments that were made to senior RTÉ executives who left the broadcaster in the past two years.

Mr Bakhurst and the RTÉ chairwoman Siún Ní Raghallaigh held a two-hour meeting with Minister for Arts and Media Catherine Martin at the department’s offices in Kildare Street, Dublin on Monday morning.

Speaking to reporters as he left the meeting Mr Bakhurst said it had been a “very good, constructive, long meeting with the Minister”. He said he and Ms Ní Raghallaigh had reassured Ms Martin about RTÉ’s commitment to “maximum transparency”.

Mr Bakhurst has been facing strong political pressure to disclose the details of exit packages paid to senior executives who have left the station in recent years, some of whom received payments said to be worth several hundred thousand euro. It was reported over the weekend that the former director of strategy Rory Coveney, who oversaw the failed Toy Show the Musical project that lost €2.3 million, was paid about €200,000 when he left the station last year.

READ MORE

Details of that package had not been disclosed publicly by the broadcaster. Asked if he would resign over the alleged secret payments, Mr Bakhurst said “absolutely not”.

He said the exit payments were not secret. “I stand entirely by what I’ve done about trying to move the organisation forward with a new leadership team and make payments which are in the best interest and the best value for RTÉ,” he said.

Mr Bakhurst said RTÉ had spoken to external lawyers earlier on Monday morning to ascertain “how far we can push transparency and what we can, and what we can’t say”.

He said the lawyers would give their advice within the next couple of days. “Off the back of that advice. We’ll be seeing how far we can push transparency about some of the questions that have been raised, mindful of having to respect the law as an organisation, and also mindful of all employees’ rights at RTÉ, which is always a considered and maximum consideration for us.

“So once we had that advice, RTÉ will be in a position to say more about it, so I can’t say any more right now.”