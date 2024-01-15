‘Unprecedented’ increase in unaccompanied children seeking asylum in Ireland

Five unaccompanied minors arrived in Ireland in the first four days of this year alone. File image of child refugees playing at Dublin airport’s reception facility in 2022. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

More than 320 unaccompanied children have arrived into Ireland seeking asylum and are now in State care or accommodation, with five unaccompanied minors arriving in the first four days of this year alone.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman said the Government was “cognisant of the seriousness of the issue” and expected to receive a report in the coming weeks on the situation.

He said that a review of a Garda operation for missing children would look at the existing legislation and the number of prosecutions.

Tusla, the child and family agency, said there has been a “significant and unprecedented increase” in the number presenting to its Separated Children Seeking International Protection service. It said that 123 of the unaccompanied minors were in special emergency arrangements, while 84 were in accommodation centres, 60 were in residential centres, 22 were in supported lodgings and 32 were in foster care.

Mr O’Gorman said a stakeholders’ group was due to report shortly on the issue and he would consider its recommendations. “Tusla asked the Children’s Rights Alliance to bring together the various stakeholders on this issue after we saw a very significant number of unaccompanied children arriving in the State, either Ukrainian children or children coming through international protection.

“That stakeholder group has been meeting over the last number of months and they are producing their report in January, and that is something we will look at carefully. We are cognisant of the seriousness of the issue. A lot of work has been done on it,” he said, adding that he hopes to be in a position to set out the next steps in the coming weeks.

Following the increase of arrivals Tusla said it has scaled up services and increased staffing levels.

In response to questions from The Irish Times, Tusla said that all unaccompanied minors who arrive into Ireland were referred by Department of Justice officials to Tusla’s team.

“The priority for these children and young people is to reunify them with their families where possible, either in Ireland, in other member states or in other countries. Where family reunification is not possible children and young people are generally accommodated in family-based care – foster care, supported lodgings – or children’s residential units, following an initial screening and assessment of their needs, taking into account their age and levels of independence.”

Concerns have also been raised about the number of missing children who originally arrived in the State unaccompanied and seeking asylum. Last year some 49 children were reported missing from State care, and 20 of those have not been returned or accounted for.

“In 2023, of the 20 young people who were not returned or accounted for, 15 remain under 18 years,” Tusla said. “Once a child has been reported missing the Garda have primary responsibility for investigating the child’s whereabouts. Tusla remains concerned for the welfare of those minors who go missing from our care and who do not get back in touch, and continues to make efforts to contact the young person. The agency continually liaises with An Garda Siochána and keeps them updated if we become aware of any further information relating to the missing young person.

“It is the case that some of the young people who go missing from care communicate their intention to travel on to other countries and member states to join family members. Some indicate that it has never been their intention to remain in Ireland, and we believe that these young people had plans in place to leave as soon as they arrived into Ireland. Nonetheless for those who do not subsequently make us aware of their whereabouts An Garda Siochána are notified accordingly,” a spokeswoman for Tusla said.

The Minister said gardaí were reviewing Operation Cosnaim which is the operation aimed at missing children and children at risk of trafficking.

Meanwhile the Department of Justice said that the International Protection Office was currently processing applications from a total of 152 unaccompanied minors who are waiting for a first-instance decision.