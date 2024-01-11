Asylum accommodation: ‘Real fear’ people could be killed in arson attacks, says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he has a “real fear” that people could be killed in future arson attacks targeting accommodation for asylum seekers or buildings earmarked to be used as accommodation.

There have been several occasions in recent months where fires have broken out in buildings being refurbished to be used as accommodation for asylum seekers, or that were rumoured to be planned for use.

Speaking on Thursday, Mr Varadkar said it was a “big worry” that someone would be killed in arson attacks targeting such properties.

“I do have a real fear that somebody could be very severely injured, or somebody could lose their life because of somebody attacking either a proposed centre or an existing centre,” he said.

Buildings earmarked for accommodating asylum seekers could still have someone inside the property, even if it appeared vacant, he said. “Nobody engaging in arson can know for sure that there isn’t someone in there, whether it is a night watchman, a security guard or perhaps somebody sleeping rough,” he said.

“It is a big worry that I have and very much on my radar and a concern for the Minister for Justice and also the Garda,” he said.

The Fine Gael leader said recent suspected arson attacks were under investigation by the Garda. “There have been searches – we anticipate there will be arrests in the coming weeks and the full force of the law will be felt by anyone who engages in arson or engages in violence,” he said.

“Gardaí are very much aware of the risks that arise, not just when we seek to establish a new accommodation centre but when it comes to existing ones as well that sadly are potential targets,” he said.

Mr Varadkar said mainstream politicians had previously “shied away” from talking about migration policy for fear of stoking concerns.

“I think we’re way past that point now ... those of us in centre-ground politics need to be willing to engage in the debate on migration to explain to people what our migration policy is, how it works and that migration in the round has been a very good thing for Ireland,” he said.

“It’s not a surprise that migration has become a hot topic in Irish politics – it is all over Europe, all over the world. It’s really important that those of us in the centre ground are not afraid to be involved in this debate,” he said.

Mr Varadkar was speaking at a press conference in Pristina following a meeting with Kosovo prime minister Albin Kurti, during a two-day visit to the west Balkans.

The future of Kosovo was “in the European Union”, Mr Varadkar said. “I am very keen to be an ally, a partner, supporter of Kosovo in your efforts to become a member of the Council of Europe this year and to begin the process of negotiations with the European Union around membership,” he said.

Later on Thursday Mr Varadkar is to meet some of the 13 Defence Forces personnel posted to a peacekeeping force in Kosovo. The mission, known as KFOR, has remained in place since the end of the 1998-99 war, where a Nato air campaign caused Serbian forces to withdraw from Kosovo, its former province.

Mr Varadkar is also due to travel to Montenegro and then North Macedonia to meet senior politicians in both countries.