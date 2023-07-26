Scheme for mortgage holders in arrears to be extended until 2027

There are some 48,760 mortgage accounts in arrears in Ireland. Photograph: iStock

A scheme that helps mortgage holders in arrears resolve their debt problems is to be extended for a further four years.

The Abhaile scheme, which provides free financial and legal advice to borrowers struggling with their mortgages, has assisted more than 26,400 households since its establishment in 2016.

A review of the scheme has been completed and found there was a continued need for the service to help borrowers in long-term arrears, as well as those who may enter arrears due to increasing mortgage interest rates and cost-of-living pressures.

There are some 48,760 mortgage accounts in arrears in the State, with 22,015 in arrears of more than one year and some 18,418 for more than two years. The scheme finds and puts into place solutions to those arrears to help the person remain in their home.

READ MORE

It is run by the Money Advice and Budgeting Service (Mabs) and is to continue until 2027.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee welcomed the decision.

“I know from my days working in a credit union the stress placed on households who find themselves struggling to meet their mortgage repayments,” Ms Humphreys said.

“The prospect of losing your home can be a deeply traumatic experience for the entire family. Given the current interest rate increases and the cost-of-living pressures that people are under, Minister McEntee and I felt it was only right to extend the Abhaile service for a further four-year period.”

Ms McEntee said the decision to extend the scheme would enable it to reach borrowers who have not yet engaged and those who may be at risk.