Anti-drone technology will not be deployed at Dublin Airport for several weeks

It will be several weeks before technology to force drones from the skies around Dublin Airport is up and running, with its deployment dependent on delivery time from the manufacturers.

With the Coalition under pressure from airlines after drones disrupted operations at the airport, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Jack Chambers will outline a plan to Cabinet on Tuesday for drone security at the airport, and the wider issue of protecting critical infrastructure from interference.

However, on Monday night, DAA, which operates the airport, warned that it did not want long-term responsibility for intercepting drones in its airspace.

DAA will be approved by the Government as the operator of counter-drone technology and will be told to purchase the system and operate it. However, it said last night that “given this is a State-wide issue, we remain of the view that the ultimate owners of this must be An Garda Síochána or the Department of Defence”.

Ministers will consider a plan for a “wider examination” of the need to protect critical pieces of State infrastructure from the threat of drones, including other airports, energy-generation and transmission facilities, Defence Forces sites, other Government buildings and water infrastructure. A decision on which State agency will be tasked with leading the work will follow.

“It’s important we assess the wider infrastructure across the State and procure, where necessary or where recommended, counter-drone technology. And that’s what we’re going to do,” Mr Chambers told RTÉ on Monday.

The Government did not respond to queries on Monday evening as to whether the DAA would have ongoing responsibility for policing against drones, or whether it would transfer to the agency deemed appropriate for other vital assets.

Currently, the airport has equipment to detect drones but not to interfere with their operation. DAA will have to select a provider, with the timeline from manufacturers for delivery unclear.

There will also be a short period where training is undertaken – but primary legislation will not be needed to enable the use of the technology at the airport.

Two cases relating to drone use at Dublin Airport are before the courts.

DAA chief executive Kenny Jacobs said he was “glad” the State had made a decision on the issue, but warned that the authority did not believe it should be the ultimate owner of the responsibility for the airport’s anti-drone capabilities.

“However, we are already progressing this at pace in the interests of public safety and to prevent travel disruption. Exact timelines cannot be confirmed just yet, given the requirement to identify and procure the most suitable technology, engage with the Irish Aviation Authority on its use and train those that will ultimately deploy it. But we are moving very quickly, and we will have this technology in place as soon as possible.”