Minister Helen McEntee gives birth to baby boy

Minister Helen McEntee has given birth to her second child today.

She had a baby boy in Dublin’s Rotunda Hospital on Monday morning.

A spokesman said: “Mam and baby are doing well, and the Minister and her husband Paul are delighted with the new arrival.”

They already have another son, Michael, who was born in April 2021.

Ms McEntee is currently on maternity leave and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys has assumed her role as Minster for Justice on a temporary basis.

Speaking on her last day before maternity leave, Ms McEntee said she would not know if she would be returning to the justice brief and would find out on December 17th, once the switch-over between Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar takes place.

She said: “I’ve probably made no secret that I would like to return but I appreciate that’s above my head”.

Asked about the issue last month, Mr Varadkar said: “The Cabinet will be announced on the 17th of December but I think everyone knows that I hold Helen in the highest regard.

“She’s been an exceptional Minister for Justice but it wouldn’t be fair to all colleagues if I were to make those announcements now.”