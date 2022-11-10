Fianna Fáil TDs dismiss idea of pre-election pact with Fine Gael saying it would not work and is a ‘bad idea’

Fianna Fáil TDs have dismissed the idea of a voting transfer pact between their party and Fine Gael for the next general election suggesting it would not work, that it is a “bad idea” and talk of such a deal so far out from polling day is “nonsense”.

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar hinted at co-operation between the Government parties in comments highlighting how the two largest parties in the Coalition lost out on seats in two constituencies in 2020 because their votes did not transfer to each other.

He suggested that continuing with the current Coalition involving Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party is an option that could be put to the electorate subject to the other parties’ agreement if the Government continues to its full term.

Mr Varadkar said he did not envisage the election would be contested “as a Government” and that he thinks it will be fought as independent parties.

He had been asked about the issue on The Indo Daily podcast.

In his remarks Mr Varadkar also mentioned two constituencies – Roscommon-East Galway and Dublin South Central – where neither Fine Gael nor Fianna Fáil hold seats pointing out: “There were enough votes but we didn’t transfer to each other.”

And he added: “Even without there being an increase in first preferences just the two centre parties transferring to each other can bring about gains.”

No Fianna Fáil TDs who spoke to The Irish Times supported the idea of a voting pact with Fine Gael.

Cork North Central TD Pádraig O’Sullivan said: “It’s nonsense to be talking about elections, and pacts, while the Government is only midterm.

“Whenever the next election is called Fianna Fáil, as far as I’m concerned, will stand on its own two feet, on its own record, and presenting its own policy platform.”

Clare TD Cathal Crowe said the Government has worked well but the three parties should face the electorate as separate parties with their own manifestos.

He added: “I don’t think the public would receive any sort of vote transfer pact well and it’s not very realistic to suggest that there should be one and that it would work.”

Cork East TD James O’Connor said he does not feel that the public would respect such a pact and he wants Fianna Fáil to stand on its own platform.

He also said: “I feel Sinn Féin support has peaked and is likely to decline as housing supply increases in the run up to the general election.”

Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív – who opposed the formation of the current Coalition in 2020 saying Fianna Fáil should talk to Sinn Féin – is also against a pact,

He said: “it would signify a preference to go with Fine Gael again after an election, something I have not changed my view on.”

Barry Cowen, a Laois-Offaly TD told RTÉ Radio that speculation on co-operation between the two parties was “premature” and suggested the public will want to see “distinctive policies” before making a decision on election day.

He said voters make decisions for a variety of reasons and “I wouldn’t seek to shove any combination down the neck of any voter.”

Privately some Fianna Fáil TDs have been angered at the suggestion of pre-election co-operation with Fine Gael.

One saying it was a “bad idea” arguing it was part of an effort by Mr Varadkar to present Irish politics as a choice between Fine Gael and Sinn Féin and such comments have the effect of “pissing off Fianna Fáil TDs”.

Another accused Mr Varadkar of “flying a kite” in a bid to increase Fine Gael’s own support.

The TD said Fianna Fáil supporters might give a second preference to a Fine Gael candidate or to others like the Labour Party but their own party was “too large an organisation to rely on a pact”.

“We don’t do election pacts, we stand on our own platform,” the source added.

In contrast Fine Gael TDs who commented were all supportive of the idea of co-operation by Government parties in advance of the election.

Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan said: “speculation among then political classes that a Sinn Féin Government is inevitable is wide of the mark.

“I strongly agree with the Tánaiste that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael should acknowledge and highlight all we have in common over a range of issues and policies.

The Laois-Offaly TD added: “It’s both important, sensible and logical to put these before the people and ask voters to acknowledge and endorse these in the ballot box.”

Neale Richmond, a Dublin-Rathdown TD said there’s “much work to do” on supporting people facing the challenges of a volatile economic environment.

He said: “We’re a long way from any election but every effort should be on maximising the Fine Gael vote and providing the Irish people with stable leadership and genuine vision.

“As part of this, it is clear that returning this Government will be in the interests of the Irish people, something that can be achieved with all three constituent parties working together too.”

Carlow Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan said he would support the idea of a transfer pact saying: “It’s the right thing to do in the current climate to ensure a stable Government after the next election.”