North set for snap election after Stormont fails to elect speaker

Northern Ireland is on course for a snap election after a recall of the Assembly failed to elect a speaker and break the political deadlock.

The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) blocked an attempt to revive the Assembly and Executive on Thursday, perpetuating paralysis and running down the clock to a midnight deadline to restore devolved government. The deadline passed without any resolution.

The party rebuffed appeals from UK prime minister Rishi Sunak, business leaders and other parties, saying it had a mandate from its supporters to boycott Stormont unless unionist objections to the post-Brexit Irish Sea border were resolved.

If power-sharing is not revived before Friday, by law, caretaker ministers must step down to be replaced by civil servants, and there must be an assembly election within 12 weeks.

Assembly members traded blame over why an Assembly election last May had produced seven months of stalemate and the prospect of another poll, probably in December.

Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O’Neill said people were “bewildered” and accused the DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson of blocking democracy. “This is his mess, and a failure of leadership by him and his party.”

Naomi Long, the Alliance Party leader, said politicians were placing party interests over those of the North where public services were “on their knees”.

Ulster Unionist Party UUP leader Doug Beattie said anger in the chamber was nothing compared with what voters were feeling, adding: “I guess we are all going to feel that anger in the next six or seven weeks.”

Matthew O’Toole, the Stormont leader of the SDLP, said another election would be a farce. “My party is not responsible for that mess but I’m ashamed by it.”

The Assembly recall — requested by Sinn Féin and Alliance — followed inconclusive talks on Wednesday between the Northern Ireland Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, and party leaders, including Mr Donaldson.

The DUP leader remained defiant despite a Downing Street spokesperson swelling the clamour for the party to restore power sharing.

“We do not believe that sufficient progress has been made,” said Mr Donaldson, referring to the Irish Sea border. His party had a mandate to block the appointment of an assembly speaker — a prerequisite to form an executive — without “decisive action” on the Northern Ireland protocol, he said. — Guardian