Fianna Fáil sells Clonmel property for €507,000 in bid to reduce debt levels

Fianna Fáil sold a property it owned for €507,000 amid efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and reduce debt levels.

The party had previously used the building – the Denis Lacy Hall in Clonmel, Co Tipperary – for meetings and as a constituency office for TDs over the years.

The property had also been used by local community organisations including for yoga classes and a toy library, before it was put on the market.

A campaign by community groups for the three-storey building to be taken into public ownership was unsuccessful and the building was sold to a private buyer last year.

The sale of the building is referenced in Fianna Fáil’s financial statements for 2025 which have been filed with the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

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Its statement for the previous year set out how spending by the party on local, European and general elections – which all took place in 2024 – contributed to debt at the end of that year of €1,527,288.

The Fianna Fáil financial statements for 2025 said the party recorded a surplus of €600,991 last year and it noted €688,382 in gross fundraising income.

It added that Fianna Fáil has “also continued to make progress in strengthening the party’s balance sheet”.

“The party disposed of its property held in Clonmel for €507,000... and once again, in line with projections, substantially reduced our debt level in a non-election year to €714,000.″ It added that the party “expect to substantially reduce or clear this debt level again in 2026”.

The statements continue: “Reflecting the strength of the party’s finances, from 2027 onwards, the party’s focus for our finances will be to accumulate resources through the party’s fundraising initiatives, such as the National Draw, for the next election cycle to ensure we can run the strongest campaigns possible for our candidates across the country.”

Fianna Fáil purchased the three-storey building in Clonmel – which dates from the mid-1830s – in 1956.

An online listing for the property at the time of its recent sale describes it as “a landmark building in the town of Clonmel” that “retains much of its old period design” and “has potential for redevelopment”.

A Fianna Fáil statement said: “The property was placed on the open market in October 2024 through independent auctioneers” with an advertised asking price of €350,000.

It added: “Following a competitive sales process, the property was sold in April 2025 for €507,000, significantly above the original asking price.”

“The party has no knowledge about any future use.”