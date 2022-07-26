Nurses’ union backs campaign aimed at pressurising Government amid stalled pay talks

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said this will be done after the Ictu Public Sector Committee meet on Wednesday “with a view to participate in this public service campaign up to and including industrial action if necessary.”Photograph Nick Bradshaw

The union representing 42,000 nurses and midwives has decided to join a campaign aimed at putting pressure on the Government to respond to the cost-of-living crisis amid the stalled public sector pay talks.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s (INMO) executive council has endorsed the Irish Congress of Trade Union’s (Ictu) campaign which includes possible industrial action in the autumn.

Public sector pay talks halted without agreement in mid-June.

It comes as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said the Government is willing to return to talks with public service unions but ‘there needed to be flexibility on both sides’.

The INMO is to start a public information campaign among its members “about the current state of pay talks and their options going forward”.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said this will be done after the Ictu Public Sector Committee meet on Wednesday “with a view to participate in this public service campaign up to and including industrial action if necessary.”

She said a report by the Economic and Social Research Institute into public workforce requirements in acute hospitals recommends an additional 8,868 nurses and midwives in the next thirteen years.

Ms Ní Sheaghdha said: “The Government needs to take recruitment and retention measures seriously, that includes ensuring an attractive renumeration package for nurses and midwives.”

She added: “The public sector carried this country through an incredibly bleak and uncertain pandemic” and the “Government’s response to this reality must reflect the impact the cost of living increases are having on the retention of essential staff”.

Elsewhere, speaking on both Newstalk Breakfast and RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Mr McGrath said the Government had continued to engage with the Workplace Relations Commission since talks ended in June and had indicated their willingness to re-enter negotiations.

The Government would be as flexible as possible, but it was not prepared to “chase inflation” which could result in inflation being embedded in the system and harder to control, he said. The focus would remain on the cost of living.

The Government was prepared to improve terms and would like agreement on pay for 2023 as well. “It helps to have certainty with regard to the public pay bill”. At all times the Government would be guided by the expertise of the WRC and was prepared to re-enter negotiations once it was determined (by the WRC) that it was “the right time”.

The reality was that in any negotiation process both sides had to be prepared to stretch themselves, he added. There needed to be flexibility on both sides. “We will be as flexible as we can, but we need the unions to meet us”. Public servants did deserve a pay rise, he said, the offer was seven percent over two years. The Government had a duty to ensure that the public pay bill was affordable.

On Monday a second public sector union has said it was preparing for industrial action over a new pay deal after talks broke down earlier in the summer.

The Government last month offered a 5 per cent pay increase over two years for thousands of public sector workers, but this was rejected by unions who said it fell “far short” of inflation. The talks were deferred on June 17th.

In a statement on Monday, Siptu, one of Ireland’s largest trade unions with some 60,000 public service members, said it will start a consultation exercise in advance of ballots for industrial action over the agreement.

The consultation will involve union members and activists in the health service, local government, education and the State sectors in the coming weeks, the union said.

John King, Siptu deputy general secretary, said the public services committee of the congress of trade unions invoked the review clause of the pay agreement on March 11th.

“It was clear that the modest terms of the agreement, concluded in January 2021, were being completely eroded by the dramatic increase in the cost of living for workers. With inflation now running at 9.1 per cent, the Government’s failure to re-engage at the WRC [Workplace Relations Commission] is no longer tenable,” he said.

Mr King said with the Dáil now in recess until early to mid-September, “it is clear that it is not prepared to engage in meaningful discussions on the cost of living crisis.

“In these circumstances, we are now left with no alternative other than to ballot our members in order to protect their standard of living.”

Under the current public sector pay agreement, Building Momentum, public sector workers received a 1 per cent pay increase last year, with a further 1 per cent due this October.

Unions triggered a review clause contained in the agreement almost four months ago due to higher-than-expected inflation in 2021 and 2022.

The Government then offered an additional increase of 2.5 per cent for the 2021-2022 period of the current agreement — which unions said was “not credible”.

Last week, Kevin Callinan general secretary of the Fórsa trade union, said unions are “working towards late August” as a date for commencing a ballot on industrial action, with strikes potentially talk place at the end of September. Fórsa represents almost 80,000 public sector workers.

“Time of year is a factor, but we’re operating now on the basis there’s not going to be a deal here,” he told The Irish Times.

If that timeline was realised, it would raise the prospect of disruption to the work around the early budget for this year, which is planned for September 27th.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Public Expenditure, which heads up negotiations for the Government, said on Monday it is far from refusing to re-engage with the WRC, and has remained in close contact with the WRC throughout the process including last week.

“The government has made it clear at all times that it wishes to reach an acceptable agreement on new pay arrangements and remains prepared to enter meaningful discussions with the trade unions under the auspices of the WRC in order to achieve this,” the spokeswoman said.