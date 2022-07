Tory top brass: Outgoing British prime minister Boris Johnson (2nd left), and foreign secretary Liz Truss (right) with justice secretary and deputy prime minister Dominic Raab (left), former chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, and home secretary Priti Patel in the House of Commons, London. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/AFP/Getty

With Boris Johnson on his way, however slowly, out the door, the Conservatives face a challenge to find a leader who can unite the party and retain its electoral support. But what characteristics will they be looking for when making that choice?

And how will that chosen person handle the issue of most importance to Ireland: The Northern Ireland Protocol?

Host Pat Leahy and London editor Denis Staunton are joined today by Patrick Maguire, a political journalist with The Times.