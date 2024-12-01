Inside Politics Podcast

Election Daily: a dramatic day in count centres as the political future takes shape

Gerard Hutch congratulates his opponent, Labour candidate Marie Sherlock. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.
Sun Dec 01 2024 - 21:02

Harry McGee, Jennifer Bray and Pat Leahy join Hugh to talk about a dramatic day in count centres across the country:

General Election
