Election Daily: a dramatic day in count centres as the political future takes shape

Harry McGee, Jennifer Bray and Pat Leahy join Hugh to talk about a dramatic day in count centres across the country:

Gangland figure Gerard Hutch began the day looking like he would take a seat in Dublin Central - but was overtaken in dramatic fashion by Labour’s Marie Sherlock.

The Greens have lost all their seats but one: that of party leader Roderic O’Gorman. But it has also not been a great election for Sinn Féin, if the party’s 2020 vote share is the benchmark. Where does the party go from here?

Fianna Fáil will be the biggest party in the next Dáil. Part of the party’s success is an unlikely resurgence in Dublin.

The Social Democrats and Labour have also done well - but now both parties will be under scrutiny when attention turns to the question of government formation. How will Holly Cairns and Ivana Bacik weigh up the pros and cons of supporting Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil?

Sign up for Politics push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone