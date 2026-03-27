Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash in Florida

Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon Photograph: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Tiger Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a rollover crash in Florida on Friday afternoon, local authorities said.

Martin County sheriff John Budensiek said Woods was driving a Land Rover that overturned after attempting to overtake a truck on a narrow two-lane road on Jupiter Island shortly before 2pm. The vehicle clipped a trailer, veered off and came to rest on its driver’s side after sliding along the roadway.

The truck had been slowing to turn into a driveway when Woods approached at what the sheriff described as a “high rate of speed” on a road with a 30mph limit.

Woods, who was alone in the vehicle, was able to exit through the passenger side. Investigators said he showed signs of impairment and was subjected to roadside tests before being taken into custody.

Authorities said a breath test showed no alcohol in his system, and investigators believed impairment was due to medication or drugs. No substances were found in the vehicle. Woods refused to submit to a urinalysis test and was charged with DUI with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

No injuries were reported, though Budensiek told reporters the outcome could have been far worse given the narrow roadway.

It is the latest in a series of traffic-related incidents involving Woods. In February 2021, he was seriously injured when his SUV veered off a coastal road in Los Angeles at high speed, suffering multiple leg and ankle injuries so severe that, he later said, doctors considered amputation.

Woods was also arrested in 2017 on a DUI charge after police in south Florida found him asleep behind the wheel of a damaged vehicle. He later said he had taken a problematic mix of prescription medications and pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

The 50-year-old has played a limited schedule in recent years while working his way back from multiple injuries and surgeries, including a seventh back procedure and a ruptured Achilles tendon. He has not competed in an official PGA Tour event since July 2024, though he appeared earlier this week in the TGL indoor league he cofounded with Rory McIlroy.

Woods has entered this year’s US Senior Open but has not committed to playing, and his availability for next month’s Masters at Augusta National Golf Club remains uncertain.

An 82-time winner on the PGA Tour, Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the most victories in history and last won a Major at the 2019 Masters, his fifth title at Augusta. – Guardian