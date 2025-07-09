The Juggle: the issues facing women with young children when balancing childcare and their careers

What do Government and employers need to do to help young mothers balance their responsibilities at home and in the workplace?

This week we’re looking at the Juggle that women with young children have to make in Ireland to find a work-life balance.

It’s an age-old problem in Ireland with no solution yet in sight. Margaret Ward writes about Work issues each week for the Irish Times as well as running her own consultancy business Clear Eye and she’s written a series of articles on the Juggle in recent weeks.

Aideen Finnegan is an audio producer with The Irish Times and the host of the Better with Money podcast. She has two young children, and you’ll hear her tell host Ciarán Hancock about the daily grind she and her husband face to get their kids to creche and school while also commuting to work to earn a living.

Both of them offer their clear views on what Government and employers need to do to help young mothers balance their responsibilities at home and in the workplace.

Also in this episode of Inside Business, Donald Trump recently got his Big Beautiful Act through Congress, which allows for major cuts in taxation while boosting spending in key areas to support his policies. It will also involve cuts in Medicaid and other assistance offered to the most vulnerable in the US.

Keith Duggan joins host Ciarán on the line from Washington to discuss this and the latest developments in Trump’s tariff threats.

