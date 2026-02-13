The housing crisis that can’t be solved, and the cost of being a stay-at-home parent

Sherry FitzGerald chief Marian Finnegan says the Irish housing crisis might never be solved. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Rental reforms will drive landlords out of the sector, a property representative body has told Minister for Housing James Browne. Hugh Dooley has the details of its stark warning.

In a wide-ranging interview, Marian Finnegan, chief executive of estate agent Sherry FitzGerald, is not sure we will solve the housing crisis here. She spoke with Business Editor Ciarán Hancock

It would cost about €60,112 per year to “employ” someone to do the myriad of jobs carried out by a stay-at-home parent, according to new research by Royal London Ireland. Colin Gleeson reports.

Now that the boardroom row with former chief executive Kenny Jacobs has been settled, what’s next for State-owned airport operator DAA. Arthur Beesley tees up the many challenges that will face its new CEO and the renewal that needs to happen this year at board level.

In his weekly column, Eoin Burke-Kennedy argues that the Irish Farmers Association may be overplaying its hand as it pushes the Government to remove Larry Murrin’s as chairman of State agency Bord Bia.

The Construction Industry Federation has welcomed a High Court ruling on adjudication of construction contracts, even though lawyers warn it could increase the threat of insolvencies, writes Barry O’Halloran.

In his Smart Money column, Cliff Taylor explains why more people here are working beyond 65 and what new rules will mean for them in their retirement. If you’d like to read more about the issues that affect your finances try signing up to On the Money, the weekly newsletter from our personal finance team, which will be issued every Friday to Irish Times subscribers.

In our World of Work feature, Margaret Ward outlines how Irish women can successfully start their own business in a system stacked against them.

Nasdaq-listed Irish clinical trials company Icon saw its shares slump in New York on Thursday after revealing that it would be delaying publication of its financial results while lawyers investigate if it overstated revenues for 2023 and 2024. Barry O’Halloran reports.