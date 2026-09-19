Brian Barry-Murphy lauds ‘dangerous’ Jack Moylan after Irish striker’s brace in Cardiff win

Brian Barry-Murphy sung the praises of star summer signing Jack Moylan after the Ireland striker’s two goals steered Cardiff to their first Championship win of the season in beating Charlton 3-1.

The 25-year-old former Shelbourne player, who joined from Lincoln, opened the scoring in the eighth minute, set up Yousef Salech for the second in the 24th and made victory safe with a stunning shot from the edge of the area just after the hour mark after Tyreece Campbell had reduced the deficit.

[ Brian Barry-Murphy: How his father Jimmy, Pep Guardiola and Ireland shaped Cardiff’s managerOpens in new window ]

It meant the Cardiff fans had plenty to shout about after failing to see their side win in their first seven league games since gaining promotion from League One.

Barry-Murphy said: “We felt as if we were bringing a player who would improve the squad when we bought Jack Moylan. He has qualities we probably didn’t have before.

“He’s a very dangerous player in the situations you saw him in today. The big appeal for us was because of where he’s come from, he has a lot of improvement in him. The way he’s working means he will improve a lot and become a great player for the club.”