Surge in Irish deportations from US, Dublin riots prosecutions, Irish citizen detained in Russia

The number of Irish people being deported from the US amid Donald Trump’s hardline immigration crackdown has surged, writes Martin Wall.

An Irish citizen, who went back to his native Russia to visit family last August, has been in custody ever since and risks being sent to a forced labour camp, writes Órla Ryan.

The Dublin rioters: Conor Gallagher on who are they and what 82 prosecutions have told us about those involved on the night of November 23rd 2023.

John Fitzgerald, the professor at the Economic and Social Research Institute, has spoken of the time he unexpectedly ended up at a cabinet subcommittee in 1983 much to the surprise of his father, the then Taoiseach Garrett Fitzgerald. And somehow John manages to link this amusing anecdote to the controversial Mercosur deal.

And Rachel O’Dwyer has written a deeply touching article today where she takes issue with the film Hamnet being described disparagingly as “grief porn.”