Iran trades blows with US and gun stash linked to Polish crime gang in Ireland seized

Women talk in front of a banner with graphic depicting the slain Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei kissing the head of the late commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard expeditionary Quds Force, gen Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran. Photograph: Vahid Salemi/AP

The conflict between the US and Iran has escalated again after president Donald Trump said he would reimpose the blockade on Iranian ports and charge a 20 per cent tariff on any ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Gardaí have seized one of Ireland’s largest organised crime arms dumps in more than a decade, uncovering machine guns, pistols, and drugs linked to a Polish gang.

A new law giving women up to five days paid leave after a miscarriage before 23 weeks of pregnancy is to be brought before Cabinet on Tuesday.

Many families are getting into debt covering school costs, according to the Irish League of Credit Unions.