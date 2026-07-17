Courts

Man due in court over hit-and-run in Belfast that killed Co Tipperary woman

Raven Adams (24) died after incident involving a car and two pedestrians

Raven Adams, originally from Co Tipperary, who died after she and a man were struck by a car in the York Street Area of north Belfast on Thursday morning. Photograph: PSNI/Family handout
Raven Adams, originally from Co Tipperary, who died after she and a man were struck by a car in the York Street Area of north Belfast on Thursday morning. Photograph: PSNI/Family handout
Fri Jul 17 2026 - 11:081 MIN READ

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in north Belfast that killed a Co Tipperary woman.

Raven Adams (24) died after the incident involving a car and two pedestrians.

A man was also seriously injured in the York Street area in the crash, which took place at about 2.40am on Thursday.

Police said a 22-year-old man was later arrested in the nearby Cavehill area.

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He has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and other driving-related offences.

He is due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.

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