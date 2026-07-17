Man due in court over hit-and-run in Belfast that killed Co Tipperary woman

Raven Adams, originally from Co Tipperary, who died after she and a man were struck by a car in the York Street Area of north Belfast on Thursday morning. Photograph: PSNI/Family handout

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in north Belfast that killed a Co Tipperary woman.

Raven Adams (24) died after the incident involving a car and two pedestrians.

A man was also seriously injured in the York Street area in the crash, which took place at about 2.40am on Thursday.

Police said a 22-year-old man was later arrested in the nearby Cavehill area.

He has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving and other driving-related offences.

He is due before Belfast Magistrates’ Court later on Friday.