Humanity misses climate target, booking.com scam ads, and Belfast cafe hit by US sanctions

A protest in Germany demonstrates the symbolic destruction of the 1.5 degree limit set in the Paris Climate Agreement. Photograph: EPA

The battle to keep global heating from passing the agreed 1.5-degree threshold has been lost, United Nations environment chiefs have conceded.

More than half of primary school pupils and two-thirds of secondary students refused to go to school at least once last year for reasons including anxiety, difficulties engaging with lessons and problems with friendships, according to a new study.

Of all Covid’s victims, writes Kathy Sheridan today, we rarely consider the families of conspiracy theorists whose relationships were irreparably damaged.

One of Europe’s leading consumer watchdogs, Which? magazine, was able to list 10 Downing Street as a holiday rental on booking.com and accept payments from people keen to stay in the UK prime minister’s home.

The Cuban owner of a Belfast sandwich shop has suspended Deliveroo orders following the company’s failure to pay him due to US economic sanctions.