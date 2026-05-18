Irregular betting on byelection; bodyguards to protect special care staff

Election posters for the Dublin Central byelection, in Drumcondra, Dublin. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

There are serious questions about betting activity linked to Friday’s byelection in Dublin Central in which $1 million (€860,000) was placed and then withdrawn with little or no profit.

Immigration, the cost of living and housing are among the main issues on voters’ minds in Dublin Central and Galway West.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has used Fianna Fáil’s centenary ardfheis to defend the party’s record and set out its priorities in Government.

Tusla has brought in bodyguards to protect staff at a special care unit in north Dublin as staffing shortages reach critical levels.

Changes have been made to in-flight catering on Irish deportation flights after pork sausages were served on a charter flight to Pakistan, a predominantly Muslim country.