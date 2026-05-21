Early Edition Podcast

Meta job losses; RTÉ salary row; more registered voters that residents in some areas

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Early Edition bring a selection of news stories from The Irish Times Monday to Friday

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Meta has not officially confirmed the number of jobs that will go but sources say the figure could be as high as 350. Illustration: Paul Scott/ The Irish Times
Meta is to cut 350 jobs from its Irish workforce amid a global round of layoffs affecting around 8000 roles worldwide. Illustration: Paul Scott/ The Irish Times
Andrew McNair
Thu May 21 2026 - 06:00

Meta is to cut 350 jobs from its Irish workforce amid a global round of layoffs affecting around 8000 roles worldwide.

RTÉ has faced questions at an Oireachtas committee about newly disclosed salaries.

More than 40 leading climate scientists are warning Ireland against adopting a controversial new way of measuring greenhouse emissions.

Planned changes to the electoral register following revelations that there are more registered voters than residents in some areas.

When might the result of the Dublin Central and Galway West byelection results be announced?

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair

Andrew McNair is an audio producer at The Irish Times

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