Meta job losses; RTÉ salary row; more registered voters that residents in some areas

Meta is to cut 350 jobs from its Irish workforce amid a global round of layoffs affecting around 8000 roles worldwide. Illustration: Paul Scott/ The Irish Times

Meta is to cut 350 jobs from its Irish workforce amid a global round of layoffs affecting around 8000 roles worldwide.

RTÉ has faced questions at an Oireachtas committee about newly disclosed salaries.

More than 40 leading climate scientists are warning Ireland against adopting a controversial new way of measuring greenhouse emissions.

Planned changes to the electoral register following revelations that there are more registered voters than residents in some areas.

When might the result of the Dublin Central and Galway West byelection results be announced?