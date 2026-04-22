Kinahan to be tried on single charge; school patronage; and the Michael Jackson biopic

Daniel Kinahan pictured at the funeral of David Byrne, who was shot dead in the Regency Hotel attack in 2016. Photo: Collins Dublin.

Daniel Kinahan is expected to face just one charge of directing organised crime when he’s tried at the Special Criminal Court.

Hildegarde Naughton is the seventh education minister to tackle Catholic school divestment. Can she succeed where others have failed?

Ed Power reminisces on Michael Jackson’s 1988 concert at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, and how hindsight shows us something much darker was happening at the time.

Women in the US are being pushed from the frying pan into a five-alarm authoritarian fire, according to Margaret E Ward in her World of Work column today.

A new exhibition at EPIC called No Irish Need Apply is telling the often painful story of Irish emigration to Britain, a story that stretches back more than 200 years.

Presented by Aideen Finnegan