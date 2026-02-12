Irish held by Ice, laptop shortages and replacing Prince Albert at Leinster House

If you are Irish in the United States then carry your documents on you, give your family your lawyer’s details and if you have any minor wrongdoing in your name then try to fix that as soon as possible. That’s the advice from immigration attorneys who have been speaking to reporter Colm Keena.

Hospitals, An Garda Síochána and Government departments are among hundreds of public service bodies that could be affected by a global shortage of computers and laptops caused by artificial intelligence (AI).

The owner of a stately home in south county Dublin is resisting plans to rezone his surrounding lands for housing and cycle paths. That’s despite Marc Cochrane making €150 million from selling part of the Woodbrook estate at the height of the Celtic Tiger.

In our letters page today, John from Leopardstown in Dublin is pondering whose statue could theoretically replace the old colonial-era bust of Queen Victoria’s husband, Prince Albert, which remains outside Leinster House.