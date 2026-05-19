Irish diplomats warned over tobacco lobbyists; AI in primary schools

The Berlaymont Building, which houses the European Commission's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Photograph: Simon Wohlfahrt/Bloomberg

Irish diplomats in Brussels have been warned to be on high alert for lobbying by the tobacco industry.

The European Commission has signalled tighter restrictions on exports that could be used by Russia’s military, following concerns raised about materials leaving the EU.

Fear of homelessness is increasingly trapping people in sexually abusive situations, according to the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre.

The couple who built a house in Co Meath without planning permission face a legal bid by the local council to recover costs for its demolition.

An AI tool being used in a primary school is helping teachers plan lessons and answer pupil’s questions, but are teachers’ concerns about the technology being addressed?